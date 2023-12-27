Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy makes appearance at lavish Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party - and fans go wild

Blue Ivy, the 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, was recently spotted at the extravagant Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

The young star was captured in the background of a video shared by the gossip TikTok page Kardashvideo, where a young girl was seen dancing and singing to the camera at the event hosted by Kim Kardashian, 43.

In the clip, Blue Ivy appeared all in black with her dark hair styled in a sleek ponytail, casually mingling with friends.

Also noticed in the video was Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, who was seen sitting on a couch, dressed in an all-black ensemble and a baseball cap.

© TikTok Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy spotted alongside Leonardo di Caprio at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party

The caption on the video highlighted Blue Ivy's presence at the party, drawing attention to her as Beyoncé and Jay Z's eldest child.

Fans were quick to comment on Blue Ivy's poise and maturity. "She seems so mature and collected," one viewer remarked. Others noted her awareness of the cameras, with a comment saying, "It’s her spotting the cameras like her mama. That’s Beyoncé’s child lmao she sees them cameras a mile away."

© TikTok Fans spot Blue Ivy at the Kardashian party

While Blue Ivy's attendance was a highlight, fans also expressed surprise at seeing Leonardo DiCaprio at the event. Comments like "Is that Leo??" and "That’s definitely Blue Ivy y’all and did y’all peep Leonardo DiCaprio back there too," filled the comments section.

Although it wasn't clear if Blue Ivy's parents were at the party, many suspected she might have been accompanied by Beyoncé's mother, Tina, 69, given Tina's close relationship with Kris Jenner, 68, the Kar-Jenner matriarch.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy on stage

Blue Ivy is also known to be friends with North, 10, the eldest daughter of Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Before the Christmas Eve party, Beyoncé, 42, Jay-Z, 54, and Blue Ivy were seen enjoying a family outing in New York City.

They toured several Christmas attractions, including Bryant Park's Winter Village, the Rockefeller tree, and the window displays at Saks Fifth Avenue, aboard the Tea Around Town tour bus.

© Instagram/Beyoncé Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter backstage during the "Renaissance World Tour"

TMZ reported that other small children, suspected to be family members, were also on the bus. Photos from the outing showed Beyoncé in a black headscarf and sunglasses.

Beyoncé, who has been touring the world for her Renaissance Tour, also released "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé." The film showcased her performing hit songs from the tour and discussing her creative process.

Notably, Blue Ivy has been performing alongside her mother during many of these shows, even enhancing her dancing skills in response to fan criticism.

