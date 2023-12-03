Beyoncé reveals one of her children was injured during tour as she gives rare insight into family life

Beyoncé is a doting mom to three children, and despite being one of the most famous singers in the world, when it comes to the work/ life balance, she's just like every other parent.

The Crazy in Love hitmaker gave a number of incredible insights into her personal life in her movie, Renaissance: A Film, which documents the build up and behind-the-scenes experiences from her sell-out world tour of the same name.

In one clip, Beyoncé explains that no matter what, her children come first, and detailed some of the things that went on behind the scenes during her five-month tour.

"My first job is my children and they're my first priority. So if one of them is bitten by a spider or one of the crazy things that's happened on this tour, that's when my real job starts," she explained.

While she didn't go into detail about which of her children was injured, the fact that she effortlessly got up onto the stage each evening despite dealing with worries such as that, shows just how much of a pro she really is.

In another clip, Queen Bey was being interviewed by her 11-year-old daughter and star of her mom's tour, Blue Ivy, as she opened up about the highlights of the experience.

Talking from Cannes back in June, Beyoncé said that being able to take her children to beautiful places where they were able to enjoy swimming in complete privacy was something that gave her a lot of joy.

Elsewhere in the film, which premiered in LA on November 25, followed by London on November 30, Beyoncé opens up about her daughter Blue's involvement in the tour.

The pre-teen quickly became an overnight sensation after joining Beyoncé's dancers for a couple of songs each night, and fans enjoyed watching her grow in confidence.

In the film, the protective mom admitted that she was originally not wanting to let her daughter take part in such a huge tour, but reasoned with her to let her perform for one night only.

This however, quickly changed after Blue read negative comments about her performance online, which spurred her on to improve.

Opening up about how it came to be, Beyoncé shared: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no." Blue first performed with her mom on May 26 in Paris, and rather than being put off from the unkind remarks online, Blue was determined to prove herself and put in the extra hours to work hard on perfecting her dance moves, something her mom was incredibly proud of.

It was clear to fans around the world that Beyoncé was incredibly proud of her daughter, and was beaming with pride every time she introduced her on stage. Just after Blue's first performance in Paris, Beyoncé took to Instagram to pay a rare personal tribute to her daughter.

She wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, previously stated: "address me as Blue's aunty only," after watching her niece perform on stage.

The 56-date world tour ended on Sunday October 1 in Kansas City, and fans who had been following the concerts from May - where it kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden, observed just how much Blue had grown in confidence. Along with Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, who also make brief appearances in their mom's new film.

