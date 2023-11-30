Beyoncé comforts Blue Ivy, 11, during rare joint red carpet appearance at Renaissance premiere

Beyoncé stepped out in London to attend the UK premiere of Renaissance: A Film, on Thursday night, and was attended by her mini-me daughter and star of the tour, Blue Ivy.

The 11-year-old looked stylish dressed in a black dress and tiny sunglasses as she posed for pictures with her superstar mom on the red carpet.

In one tender moment captured by a fan on Instagram, the Crazy in Love hitmaker was seen comforting the pre-teen by rubbing her shoulder and kissing her forehead.

The footage was shared by the Today Show, and fans were quick to comment on the sweet scene. "I love their bond!" one wrote, while another commented: "How sweet!" A third added: "Wow, Blue is so grown up!"

Also in attendance at the star-studded event was Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Michelle Williams, to name but a few.

While Blue Ivy quickly became a permanent fixture on her mom's world tour, Beyoncé admits in the film - which highlights the process of the tour from start to finish - she wasn't on board with her taking part.

Opening up about how it came to be, Beyoncé shared: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no."

© Instagram/Beyoncé Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter have a close relationship

Blue first performed with her mom on May 26 in Paris, which was meant to be the only time she did so. However, she was determined to perform and show everyone what she could do after coming across some negative comments about her lack of training.

Rather than being put off, Blue was determined to prove herself and put in the extra hours to work hard on perfecting her dance moves, something her mom was incredibly proud of.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy on stage

It was clear to fans around the world that Beyoncé was beaming with joy for her daughter and the positive reactions she received from the crowds at the end of her performances, and was smiling from ear to ear every time she introduced her on stage.

Just after Blue's first performance in Paris, Beyoncé took to Instagram to pay a rare personal tribute to her daughter. She wrote: ""My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

© Instagram Blue Ivy grew in confidence each night during the Renaissance tour

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, previously stated: "address me as Blue's aunty only," after watching her niece perform on stage.

The 56-date world tour ended on Sunday October 1 in Kansas City, and fans who had been following the concerts from May - where it kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden, observed just how much Blue had grown in confidence.

© Getty Blue during one of her early performances

Along with Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, who also make brief appearances in their mom's new film.

