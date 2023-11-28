Beyoncé's rare video message leaves fans baffled for the same reason

Beyoncé is one of the most famous singers in the world, but her celebrity status certainly hasn't gone to her head, so it seems!

The Crazy in Love hitmaker surprised her fans on social media over the weekend with a rare personal video message ahead of the premiere of her Renaissance: A Film, which took place on Saturday November 25 in LA.

Just ahead of it, Queen Bey shared footage of herself wishing her fans a happy Thanksgiving while sharing a first-look at the trailer for her tour film.

Beyoncé introduced herself in the clip, telling viewers: "Hi, it's Beyoncé," which tickled many, who found it amusing that she felt the need to tell people who she was, given her global fame.

"The fact that she introduced herself like we don’t know who she is," one wrote, while another observed: "Beyonce saying “Hey, it’s Beyonce” - is like when your mom calls and says “hey, it’s your mom…” GIRL! We know everything about you!" A third added: "I love that Beyoncé introduced herself!"

The mother-of-three's film focuses on her recent Renaissance World Tour, which featured her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who came out on stage to dance to several songs each night - something that wasn't initially planned.

In the film, which highlighted the process of the tour from start to finish, the 42-year-old singer revealed that she wasn't initially on board with her pre-teen getting involved with her shows.

Opening up about how it came to be, Beyoncé shared: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no." Blue first performed with her mom on May 26 in Paris, which was meant to be the only time she did so.

However, she was determined to perform and show everyone what she could do after coming across some negative comments about her lack of training.

Rather than being put off, Blue was determined to prove herself and put in the extra hours to work hard on perfecting her dance moves, something her mom was incredibly proud of.

The 56-date world tour ended on Sunday October 1 in Kansas City, and fans who had been following the concerts from May - where it kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden, observed just how much Blue had grown in confidence.

Now, Beyoncé and her family are enjoying some much-deserved downtime following the tour. Along with Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, who also make brief appearances in their mom's new film.

