Sydney Sweeney's family: all about her off-the-grid dad, brother, their bankruptcy, and online controversy

Sydney Sweeney may be on top of Hollywood right now – from her instantly iconic (and meme-fiable) role as Cassie on Euphoria to the headline-making Anyone But You and Immaculate – but she'll always be a small town, family girl at heart.

The actress, 26, was born in Spokane, Washington on September 12, 1997, and was raised in Idaho before she got her big break in Hollywood.

She previously admitted to British GQ of her family life, and how far she's come from her roots: "When I go home my family doesn't understand me or the world I'm in anymore," adding: "But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there. I'm in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me."

Below, get to know who the starlet's family is, from her parents to her brother, and what she's said about their past online controversy.

Who are Sydney Sweeney's parents?

Sydney was born to Lisa Sweeney, a former criminal defense attorney, and Steven Sweeney, who works in hospitality.

Though she has said they don't quite understand Hollywood, she was clear to them from a young age that she wanted to pursue an acting career, and has previously recalled the slideshow presentation she shared with them all about her multi-year plan to become a star when she was just a tween.

© Instagram The Sweeney family in 2018

Still, while they were supportive, it wasn't easy, and just as Sydney's success was skyrocketing, her parents divorced and filed for bankruptcy. She told Variety last year: "My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it," and though she said she'll "never know" whether that's what led to their split, she said: "I think as a kid, as the eldest, I feel a responsibility… But that's OK."

She also revealed to Variety at the time that her dad has since left small-town Idaho and went off-the-grid in Mexico. "He lives on a ranch in Mexico, and doesn't have internet or cell service," she shared, though added: "I know he's proud of me, and I know he's like, 'Wow, this is a crazy world!'"

© Instagram The actress' mom and brother

Who is Sydney Sweeney's brother?

Lisa and Steven are parents to Sydney as well as her younger brother, Trent Sweeney. Though it's unclear exactly how old Trent is, in 2018, he was a student at Gonzaga University in Spokane, and his Instagram is sprinkled with support for his big sister.

Though Trent also tested out acting when the family moved to Los Angeles so Sydney could pursue her acting career, in 2020, he instead pursued and completed military training, and is part of the United States Air Force.

© Instagram Lisa's 60th birthday party in 2022 sparked backlash online

Family Controversy

In 2022, Sydney and her family came under fire after photos of her mom Lisa's surprise, hoe-down themed 60th birthday party were shared online.

In the photos, one guest appeared wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" t-shirt – the controversial slogan has been deemed largely problematic as it became an increasingly popular defense for the police after the death of George Floyd in 2020 and the protests against police brutality that followed – as well as caps that read: "Make Sixty Great Again," a reference to former President Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" (a dog whistle originally coined by Ronald Reagan).

In response to the online backlash, Sydney tweeted at the time: "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

