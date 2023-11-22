Who is Logan Lerman's fiancée Ana Corrigan? All about the 'internet's boyfriend's' soon-to-be wife

Logan Lerman, the internet's favorite boyfriend, is officially a fiancé, and he is that of Analuisa Corrigan's.

The beloved Perks of Being a Wallflower actor, to the chagrin of his fans, is officially off the market, which his soon-to-be wife announced in a sweet Instagram post on November 21. The soon-to-be Mrs. Lerman first shared a photo of some photobooth strips of the couple sharing a kiss, and secondly a video showing off her dazzling diamond ring. She captioned it: "That's Mrs. Logie to you."

Below, read everything there is to know about the woman who made the internet's boyfriend hers, and their relationship.

Who is Logan Lerman's fiancée Ana Corrigan?

Ana is a ceramics artist originally from San Diego, and according to her website, she has a BFA from Parsons School of Design, and has been "creating work within several mediums, including clay, paint and printed matter" for the past ten years.

She grew up in the suburbs of San Diego but visited Mexico often. She also grew up visiting New York City thanks to her father, who toured with the Alvin Ailey dance company.

© Getty The two have been dating for almost four years

When did Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan start dating?

Logan, 31, and Ana, 28, were first romantically linked in January of 2020, though he was based in Los Angeles, and she was in New York City, so they were initially long distance.

Shortly after, Ana was visiting her then-boyfriend on the West Coast when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and eventually stayed in California with the Percy Jackson star. They made their red carpet debut at the Bullet Train premiere in 2022.

© Instagram Ana is a ceramics artist

What does Ana Corrigan do for work?

In a conversation with Architectural Digest last year, Ana shared she studied at Parsons for undergraduate as well, focusing on communications design. Though she initially went to school for oil painting, she eventually switched to graphic design, and later moved on to ceramics.

Ana's specialty is ceramic lamps, and she told AD: "Once I decided I didn't want to work on a screen all day, I went to clay. The fact that it was something that I was going to be creating with my hands that had function was amazing to me. I found it to be such a complicated and beautiful material.

She sells lamps ranging from $1,800 to $9,000, though most are priced at the $2k range.

© Getty Logan was previously romantically linked to his Percy Jackson co-star

Who did Logan Lerman date before Ana Corrigan?

Logan is largely private about his dating life. He was most famously publicly linked to his Percy Jackson co-star Alexandra Daddario – who herself tied the knot with Andrew Form last year – in 2014. Though at the time multiple outlets reported they became engaged, the two never addressed the relationship, and had reportedly split by 2016.

