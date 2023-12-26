Bijou Phillips enjoys luxe getaway three months after filing for divorce from Danny Masterson

Bijou Phillips recently shared a series of captivating photos from her idyllic vacation at the Goldwynn Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

The post, which appeared on her Instagram on Monday, included stunning visuals of the scenic turquoise waters and the 43-year-old actress and model’s relaxed moments on the beach. Dressed in a red and white plaid swimsuit, she conveyed the essence of a serene holiday retreat.

In her post, Bijou expressed her delight, writing, “Having the most needed vacation ever!” The shared images also included a moment with her brother-in-law, Billy Baldwin, actor and husband to Chynna Phillips.

Billy's comment on the post, “Looking good sista…”, reflected the familial warmth and camaraderie they shared.

The holiday spirit extended to Bijou’s Instagram Story, where she captured joyful caroling moments with her niece Brooke Baldwin, against the backdrop of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

This tropical vacation provided a much-needed break for Bijou, following significant personal changes in her life.

In September, nearly three months before this getaway, Bijou had filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, her husband of almost twelve years.

Danny, the 47-year-old actor known for his role in "That 70's Show," faced legal challenges, having been convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier that month.

The divorce documents cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. Additionally, Bijou sought full custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna.

Peter A. Lauzon, Bijou’s lawyer, made a statement to People, emphasizing Bijou’s commitment to her daughter during these challenging times.

He said: "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter."

He acknowledged the impact of these events on the marriage and family, adding, "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family's privacy in these difficult times."

In a subsequent development in October, Masterson transferred full legal and physical custody of Fianna to Bijou, while requesting visitation rights, as per the legal documents. This move marked a significant shift in their family dynamics, reflecting the ongoing adjustments following their separation.

