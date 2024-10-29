Paris Hilton invites fans for rare glimpse inside her incredibly lavish private jet

Paris Hilton has taken her love for luxury to new heights—literally. The 43-year-old socialite, DJ, and business mogul gave her followers an exclusive glimpse into her private jet, affectionately dubbed “Sliv Air,” as she embarked on a journey from Los Angeles to New York City. True to her signature style, the plane is decked out in pink accents and personalized touches, bringing her glamorous aesthetic to the skies.

The millionairess, who recently performed at the Hollywood Palladium, shared several videos on Instagram Stories documenting every stylish corner of the aircraft.

The social media sneak peek began as she strolled from the runway toward her jet, the first clip capturing her approach to a chic welcome mat printed with “Sliv Air” in pink letters—a nod to her popular catchphrase, “sliving” (a mix of “slaying” and “living”). Captioning the clip “Taking off to N.Y.C. on #SlivAir,” Paris couldn’t contain her excitement, and fans quickly got a feel for her jet-setting lifestyle.

Once inside, Paris took her followers on a virtual tour of the lavish interior. Setting the mood with Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ iconic anthem “Empire State of Mind,” she showcased the jet’s many luxurious amenities, each thoughtfully curated to reflect her personal style. “#SlivAir from LA to NYC,” she captioned one of the clips, giving fans a sneak peek into her cozy and meticulously designed haven in the clouds.

The cabin boasts more than just ordinary jet seats; it’s a plush paradise designed for relaxation and luxury.

© Instagram Inside Paris Hilton's incredibly lavish jet

Two side-by-side beds covered in fluffy pillows and soft pink blankets serve as the ultimate spot to unwind mid-flight. For added comfort, a pink sleep mask sits ready at the side—a must for cross-country travel.

The jet’s main seating area features tan leather recliners with footrests, blending seamlessly with the glossy wood paneling lining the walls. It’s a scene straight out of a luxury home rather than an aircraft.

Paris continued her tour, unveiling the thoughtfully arranged snack station—an array of treats set on polished wooden surfaces.

Paris' private jet is super luxe

There was fresh fruit, an artisanal cheese board, and even a custom cake featuring an image of Paris and her best friend Nicole Richie from their reality TV days on The Simple Life, a nostalgic nod that delighted fans.

Every corner of “Sliv Air” has been customized, from the leather seats and brown wood accents to the soft pink accessories that add a touch of whimsy. In the kitchen, marble countertops gleam under the strip lighting, and dark wood cabinets add a classic touch.

© Getty Paris Hilton is worth around $300million

Paris has spared no detail; even the chrome appliances, like the microwave, contribute to the jet’s high-end ambiance, echoing the elegance of a five-star hotel suite. Built-in storage keeps everything organized and accessible, allowing Paris and her guests to feel at home even while soaring above 40,000 feet.

Paris first teased fans about her private plane back in July, revealing her plans to "Paris-size" the aircraft and make it uniquely her own.

“I can’t wait to redecorate and put my style on it,” she shared in a Snapchat video at the time, and now that vision has come to life.

The attention to detail is unmistakable; from Fiji water bottles for hydration to fluffy pink blankets for warmth, every element has been chosen with Paris’s signature style in mind.

© Instagram Paris adores being a mom

“Each section has its own vibe,” Paris explained, and it’s clear that she’s designed her jet with versatility in mind.

The sleeping quarters are tucked away, offering privacy with curtain dividers, while the spacious social areas provide the perfect setting for in-flight gatherings. And with ample table space in the dining area, complete with an expansive spread, the jet is set up for both business and pleasure.

As Paris documented her journey, she shared playful details like the tan leather recliners that provide extra comfort for long flights and the stylish, wall-mounted television in one of the sleeping areas.

“Loves it #SlivAir,” she captioned, showing off each luxurious corner of her sky-high sanctuary. The cabin’s decor achieves a seamless balance between feminine accents and classic private jet sophistication. Pink elements are present throughout, but they’re never overwhelming, thanks to the grounding effect of the neutral-toned leather and wood finishes.

Arriving in New York City, Paris shared even more footage of her journey, making this one of the first public showcases of her fully personalized jet.