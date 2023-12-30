Mark Walhberg's wife Rhea, 45, looks phenomenal in slinky bikini as pair hit the beach for Christmas break

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham followed in the Beckhams footsteps by taking their family to the Caribbean over the holiday season – and the pair are proving that aging has never looked better.

Rhea, 45, rocked a black string bikini in pictures that showed her and Mark swimming in the clear blue seas of Barbados, and climbing on board a yacht, where she was snapped hosing down a younger girl.

Mark, 52, whose new film The Family Plan has been a hit for Apple TV+, wore black and blue color-block swim shorts and showed off his toned physique, which he previously revealed he keeps by waking up at 2.30am to get in all he needs to do to remain fit.

© ISLA, BABN10 Mark and Rhea looked in great shape in Barbados

They appeared to be with their four children - daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 15 - for the break which saw Mark also pose for selfies with fans who realized the Hollywood hunk was enjoying a vacation at the resort, Sandy Lane in Saint James.

They flew to the island from Nevada on Christmas day, with Rhea sharing a picture of the group heading to their private jet, and quipping that they were all ready to enjoy a "free vacation".

"What do 4 teenagers,1 college kid and one family friend have in common? A free vacation," she captioned the post. Rhea also shared a series of pictures with fans of her children lounging around and enjoying the water toys, and included a snap taken of her and Mark in the water using a buoy to keep afloat.

The resort describes itself as the "most iconic address in the Caribbean"; it is "Idyllically nestled within an ancient mahogany grove on the Platinum Coast of Barbados, overlooking a tranquil 1,000 ft. crescent of white coral sand beach and turquoise waters".

Rhea also shared a snap of her and Mark all dressed up for dinner, with Mark keeping things cool in a white linen shirt and chinos, and Rhea wearing a blue and white maxi with slinky cutouts across the midriff and an open back.

© Instagram Mark and Rhea pose in their Barbados resort

"How do you two look younger every year!" commented one fan as others wished the family a merry Christmas.

Their eldest, Ella, is now studying at Clemson University, and Mark spoke to ET about visiting Ella in September for Parents' Weekend, and revealed that he and Ella had even crashed a frat party together, adding: "They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas. I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town."

Mark first rose to fame as the younger brother of Donnie Wahlberg, one of the original members of the iconic boy band New Kids on the Block. At 13, Mark was originally slated to join the group, but dropped out after a few months.

He then moved into acting, making his film debut in 1993 in the TV film The Substitute before skyrocketing to fame as the star of 1997's Boogie Nights.