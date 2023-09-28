Mark Wahlberg and wife's huge family news one year after $87.5 million move for 'fresh start'

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, are moving on 12 months after they made a huge family decision for a "fresh start".

The Hollywood couple and their four children, Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13, put their Beverly Hills mega-mansion on the market for a staggering $87.5 million last year and relocated to Las Vegas.

However, it has now been reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal that their Sin City home has since been sold.

According to the outlet, Mark and Rhea, have unloaded their townhouse at The Summit Club for a cool $16.6 million. But what does that mean for his family's future?

Given that Mark previously gushed about how much they love their new life, it's unlikely they're jumping ship already.

Last year, the Uncharted actor, 52, spoke about the reasons behind their move during an appearance on The Talk.

Mark and Rhea have four children

He said they wanted their children to "pursue their dreams" while he works on his film studio and factories for his clothing line Municipal.Mark said: "I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.

"So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us."

He added: "So we came here to just give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here, so I'm really excited about the future."

While their Beverly Hills property ended up being sold for $30 million under asking price, he still reportedly made a tidy profit.

© Photo: Getty Images Mark and Rhea have made a life for themselves in Las Vegas

Mark and Rhea reportedly own a large piece of land in Las Vegas which they bought after purchasing their townhouse in the same community.

They splashed out $15.6 million on 2.5 acres, suggesting they are building their own dream home to now move into.

© Photo: Getty Images Mark still works in movies but is more often than not behind the camera rather than in front of it

Mark recently revealed the reason he moved from roles in front of the camera to behind it when he confessed he was always taking a backseat to actors such as Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Talking to Variety about his decision to produce or executive produce nearly all of his major releases since 2010, he said: "I started becoming a producer out of necessity. I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio], to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it.

"I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny."

