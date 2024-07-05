Mark Wahlberg's four children steal the show in rare family photo giving glimpse into life in Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg's four children recently stole the spotlight in a rare and heartwarming family photo, offering fans a precious glimpse into their life in Las Vegas.

The actor shared the touching snapshot on Instagram, featuring his wife, Rhea Durham, 46, and their children: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

The Wahlbergs celebrated the Fourth of July in style, enjoying a delightful meal together and sharing the joyous occasion with their followers.

Mark, ever the proud family man, posted the group photo with a heartfelt message: "Wishing my fellow Americans a happy and safe 4th of July!!" This festive celebration highlighted the family's close bond and the joy they find in each other's company.

Recommended video You may also like Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

The holiday festivities followed closely on the heels of Rhea's 46th birthday celebration. On July 1, the glamorous mom marked her special day surrounded by her loving family at the renowned restaurant Carbone.

The intimate gathering was a picture of familial bliss, with Rhea flanked by Mark and their four children.

© Instagram Mark with his wife, Rhea Durham, 46, and their children: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13

The birthday celebration offered another rare glimpse into the family's life in Las Vegas, capturing the warmth and love that defines the Wahlberg household.

Rhea took to Instagram to share several photos from her birthday celebration, showcasing the family's joyous moments.

© Instagram Mark celebrates his wife's birthday

One particularly sweet image featured Grace smiling softly beside her parents at the dinner table, while another showed Brendan standing proudly next to his mom.

"Thank you God for another Birthday," Rhea captioned the heartfelt carousel, expressing her gratitude for her family and the special day.

© Instagram Mark Wahlberg and his daughter Ella Rae Wahlberg pose for a picture during a college visit, shared on social media

Mark, always quick to celebrate his loved ones, also posted a snap from the meal on Instagram.

The photo, identical to the one shared by Rhea, captured Mark, Rhea, and Grace all beaming at the camera. "HAPPY B DAY BABE," Mark affectionately wrote, demonstrating his unwavering love and appreciation for his wife.

The musician, 53, shares close bonds with all four of his children, but has been most intentional about maintaining his relationship with his oldest ever since she left the home for college.

Ella studies at Clemson University in South Carolina, a long way away from the family home in Las Vegas, Nevada, and her parents often make it a point to visit.

© Getty Images Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham share four children

The star shared a pair of photos from his latest trip to see his daughter, although ended up with the more unfortunate task of having to wait on her when they decided to go shopping.

He shared a snap of himself sitting beside a rack of dresses, which Rhea, 45, posted on her Instagram as well, presumably waiting for their daughter to finish up, and captioned it: "When you go visit your daughter at college and end up in Love Shack Fancy."

Last year, Mark shared a fun and memorable experience about visiting Ella for Parents' Weekend in September, which included a bit of unexpected fun. The Ted actor gushed to Entertainment Tonight about the blast they had, including crashing a frat party together. "It was nuts! Parents' weekend was incredible!" he shared. "They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas. I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town."

Reflecting on whether his life would have been different if he'd gone to college instead of entering the entertainment industry, Mark joked, "I'd still be in college! I would still be at the frat house. I'd be a 25th year senior," to which his The Family Plan co-star Michelle Monaghan added, "The grandfather, the patriarch of the fraternity!" Mark humorously responded, "Oh, that’s actually another movie idea right there! You just gave me a new movie."