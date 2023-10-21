Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse's rarely-seen daughter - cute family photos

Sitting down on a Saturday night means one thing – Strictly. Our attention is often drawn to Motsi Mabuse, 42, as she continues to impress with her fabulous array of hairstyles and outfits. But something that is kept a little quieter is Motsi's home life and her rarely-seen daughter. Here's everything the fabulous Strictly judge has shared about her little bundle of joy.

Motsi joined the Strictly judging panel in 2019, just one year after giving birth to her gorgeous little daughter. Motsi shares her child with her husband of six years and former dance partner, Evgenij Vozynuk, with whom she lives with in Frankfurt, Germany when not filming.

The ballroom and Latin dancer has chosen to keep her daughter's name in the limelight although she did nearly slip up in a lighthearted moment on Strictly. When offering feedback to Bad Education's Layton Williams and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin, Motsi said: "The centre is too open, so if it’s open it’s difficult for [beginning of her daughter’s name]. I’m sorry. I just said my daughter’s name!".

The judge continued: "You know I'm a mum! Nikita and my daughter's names are quite similar. Sorry everybody!".

Beyond this, Motsi has shared small glimpses into her life as a mother on her Instagram with her 577k followers.

In August 2021 the dancer shared some sweet memories from her daughter's third birthday. She posted a lovely photo alongside her husband in a room decorated with balloons and animal decorations.

Among the photos was also a sweet photo of her daughter in a pink and red stripe dress carrying her oversized birthday balloons and an insight into her gorgeous cake that was Paw Patrol themed.

The Strictly star never takes moments with her daughter for granted. On her first birthday, Motsi paid homage to her child with a sweet moment of her in her arms, captioned: "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking outside your body."

The judge has also shared intimate moments between her daughter and husband Evgenij. One photo that warmed the hearts of her fans was a picture of her daughter as a baby in a high chair in a leopard print gilet with her dad's hat over her face as he looked on lovingly. The post was captioned: "I see my husband falling in love dearly with another woman and it makes me the happiest woman ever!."

When not in the Strictly ballroom, the championship dancer has shared photos of quality time with her daughter. She took to Instagram to post about the quality time she loves spending with her daughter on walks in nature. Her sweet toddler was dressed in a warm winter coat and adorable pink bobble hat.

Having said that, Motsi is also not afraid of showing her daughter the wonders of time on the dancefloor. She posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a Strictly Saturday with the caption: "I love you so much my angel! Best visitor on set!".

Little snippets into their relationship have also revealed that Motsi's daughter is a "daddy's girl" and rightfully so as Motsi has shared many insights into her love for her husband. On his birthday in 2019, Motsi shared a family photo of herself with her baby daughter on her back next to her husband on a beach.

Motsi wrote: "Happy birthday to the most important person in our lives. We love you so much! Thank you for being the kindest human being! Our pillar, our protector, our sanctuary, our daddy!".

Not only is Motsi a fabulous judge, but the small insights into her family life are so heartwarming. No doubt fans will look forward to more family moments as her sister and two-time Strictly champion Oti Mabuse, 33, is expecting her own bundle of joy.

