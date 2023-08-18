Janette Manrara's baby Lyra bonds with Pasha Kovalev's daughters - see sweet photo

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's baby daughter Lyra has been showered with love since her birth last month – but particularly this week as she finally met her paternal grandparents and was introduced to some of her parents' former Strictly colleagues.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, proud mum Janette revealed that former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Pasha Kovalev and his two daughters with Countdown star Rachel Riley, Maven and Noa, had spent quality time with baby Lyra the previous day.

© Instagram Pasha's two daughter cooed over baby Lyra

"We had another group of visitors yesterday. The best afternoon with @pashakovalev and his beautiful little girls!" Janette wrote alongside an adorable photo showing Pasha and his two daughters sat on Janette and Aljaz's living room floor whilst observing Lyra, who was wide awake and rocking the cutest polka dot babygrow.

© Instagram Pasha is a proud dad to Maven and Noa

Pasha, who is usually quiet on social media and mainly posts updates on his professional career, reshared the photo onto his Instagram Stories and added: "It was lovely to finally visit @jmanrara& @aljazskorjanec and meet their gorgeous little Disney princess."

Whilst Pasha and Rachel reside in a colourful London home, with their two daughters, they spend a lot of time in Manchester where the presenter films Countdown, and their trip to Janette and Aljaz's new Cheshire home would have been a short drive.

© Instagram Aljaz's parents met their newest grandchild earlier this week

Following his visit, Janette and her little family spent a relaxing day at home as Aljaz's parents and sister Lara cooked for them.

"Being spoiled is an understatement," Janette captioned a video which saw Lara and her mother-in-law Natasa busy in the kitchen.

© Instagram Aljaz has been making the most of his parents' visit

She later revealed all their delicious creations: ćevapčići, a traditional recipe from the Balkans, which typically consists of bread, a condiment made from red bell peppers, and kebabs known as cevapi, and a cheesecake.

"Mama Janette loves cheesecake," Janette wrote alongside a video showing the dessert which featured blueberries on top.

A day earlier, Janette shared her pride at her daughter's mixed heritage in a sweet message posted on Instagram.

© Instagram Aljaz Skorjanec's mum cradling granddaughter Lyra Rose

"Lyra [rose emoji] meeting her grandparents and auntie @laraljubic from sLOVEnia!" she wrote alongside a photo of Aljaz's parents with baby Lyra.

She added: "I love that she has family in different parts of the world. Cannot wait to show her all that I can about her family tree from both sides."

She went on: "I'm so grateful that she has already been able to meet all 4 grandparents. They can all teach her so much about her family and cultures. Such a special time for our little girl."