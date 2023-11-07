Kylie Minogue poses in cheeky bathrobe for 'wedding' photo - but it's not what you think

Kylie Minogue sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she posted a radiant picture of herself posing in a bathrobe.

The songstress, who is currently in Sin City for her glittering residency at Voltaire, shared the image with her Instagram followers - and wow did she look flawless.

Watch the video below for a further glimpse inside the star's wardobe...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue is the perfect supermodel in black corset dress

Posing up a storm, the ‘Spinning Around’ hitmaker appeared ageless in a plush white robe which she wore casually draped over her shoulders. She paired her comfy garment with a pair of matching hotel slippers and wore her luminous blonde locks down loose in mermaid-esque waves.

As for makeup, the star rocked a statement silver eye with plenty of shimmer, a brick-red lip for an added dose of colour, and some fluttery eyelashes for a touch of glamour.

Beaming from ear to ear, the songstress could be seen posing atop a bridal podium whilst surrounded by ‘groomsmen’. Emanating wedding sophistication, the four men - who likely form part of Kylie's team - donned dapper suits which they paired with pastel pink and white wrist corsages.

Captioning the image, Kylie was quick to address the elephant in the room, and penned: "No we didn't all get married but it felt like a corsage kind of night… [hibiscus emoji] @voltairelv."

© Getty Images The songstress always looks flawless

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with a plethora of sweet messages. Stunned by Kylie's bridal-themed picture, one follower wrote: "You’re the embodiment of living life to the fullest," while another chimed in: "Love that you're on a little podium [heart-eye emoji] as you should be!"

© Getty Images The singer kicked off her residency in November

A third remarked: "Bless her she looks so happy! You deserve all of this Kylie," and a fourth wrote: "Love the slippers- keeping it real as always."

Kylie commenced her hotly anticipated residency at The Venetian earlier this month. Ahead of her exciting gig, Kylie exclusively told HELLO!: "I always thought [a residency] would happen at some point. So, now is the right time to be in the Voltaire environment.

© Getty Images Kylie will perform at The Venetian between November and May

"I think if I had done this earlier in my career it might have been too early. If I'd done it too much later, I'd regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life, in my career, it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where I've got the catalogue, I've got the history, but I've also got the drive and the ambition to go so much further."

And on her opening night, pop princess Kylie performed a stellar 75-minute set in front of a 1,000-strong crowd. For the glitzy occasion, the Aussie songstress whipped out a dazzling array of outfits including a gold Dolce & Gabbana dress, a PVC catsuit and a statement leotard which she teamed with a feather boa.