Inside Paris Hilton's amazing first holidays with Phoenix and new baby London

Following the recent announcement that over Thanksgiving she welcomed a baby girl, London, as her son Phoenix celebrated his first holidays, Paris Hilton opened up about what was in store for her family over this season.

"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" The socialite exclaimed. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."

© Instagram Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum announced the news on Thanksgiving Day

She told PEOPLE that she was excited to spend their first holidays together as a family, as she shares babies Phoenix and London with husband Carter Reum.

“Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time”, she said. “Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it's such a magical experience. I can't wait for our first Christmas together as a family.”

But what is she most excited for? Whether it’s having Santa come and bring all the gifts for the kids, or “just sitting around on Christmas morning in matching onesies”, it looks like Paris has a lot planned for her family - but the most important thing to the reality TV star is that "we can all be together, spending time as a family".

It looks like the growing family will be spending their first Christmas together in their new home, which is “twice the size” of their previous $8 million Malibu home.

© Instagram Paris Hilton with baby son Phoenix after getting a new pink Christmas tree to celebrate daughter London's arrival

Paris also said she was looking forward to "having my sister, my brother and all their kids come over. It’s the next generation of cousins, and it's just great to watch them all grow up together."

"I'm looking forward to those moments so much. The holidays have always been special to me, but now they're even more special now that I have a family to share it with."

© Instagram Paris Hilton has revealed she is 'thankful' for her daughter London, but did not reveal if she had been born yet

The Paris In Love star has surprised fans twice now with her babies, as she made it clear that she’d kept quiet about the birth of son Phoenix. In the new season of her show, she explained that “literally no one” knew that she and Carter were having a baby. This included “no one in this house”, no one in the socialite’s media company, neither family or friends.

© Stefanie Keenan Paris with husband Carter

The birth of her daughter was similarly kept quiet, but she had explained that she couldn’t wait to expand her brood, hoping for a little girl.

Paris had always planned to name her daughter London, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2022 that: "The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," because “Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."