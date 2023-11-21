Khloé Kardashian gives 'ridiculous' $5,000 gift for sister Kourtney Kardashian's baby Rocky – see it here

Kourtney Kardashian's baby with husband Travis Barker was just born into one of the world's most famous and lavish families, and he is already feeling it.

Last week, the Lemme founder confirmed she had welcomed her fourth child – her first with the Blink-182 drummer – who they have named Rocky 13. Travis had previously expressed he favored the name, though his daughter Alabama Barker initially didn't, and the newborn is the 13th Kardashian grandchild.

Even before his birth, the latest Kardashian babe was already being showered with lavish gifts, and his auntie Khloé Kardashian just dished on what "ridiculous" item she splurged on for her new nephew.

Speaking with TODAY.com, the Good American founder revealed her "late baby shower gift" for Kourtney – "It was stuck in customs for so long," she explained – a "really cute" vintage Hermès wooden rocking horse.

She said: "It's really old school, but it's so her," adding: "I think it's more of a decor piece for the room, I don't really think it's something that you use."

"It's ridiculous," she jokingly admitted, though she maintained: "I know it's something that [Kourtney] loves."

© Hermès The rocking horse is available on the Hermès UK site for £2,830

A – usable – wooden rocking horse is currently available for purchase on the Hermès website for over $3,000, though 1stDibs recently sold an identical vintage version, described as "rare," for $5,589.19. Both are made from beechwood.

Though she jokes the gift is ridiculous, Khloé shared there's nothing she loves more than giving thoughtful gifts, and plans out what she might be buying her ever-expanding family months in advance.

© Instagram Khloé, Travis and Kourtney with Tristan Thompson, father of Khloé's two children

"I love giving gifts and I try to give gifts [that are] really individual and specific to each person, which I think is how you should shop," she further told Today.

However, it has its downsides, as Khloé joked: "But it's also torture because I'm literally shopping as soon as Christmas is over," adding: "Maybe I take two days of vacation and then I'm like OK, I've got to think for next year."

© Instagram The couple at their baby shower in October

Further dishing on what her family is really like to shop for, she revealed sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are the easiest to shop for, because "they sort of just tell you what they want and I love that."

© Instagram The reality star announced her pregnancy is June

"Some people might think that's rude, but I'm like, no, just make it simple for me," she maintained, adding: "They'll give me a list and I love that."

She then confessed: "Kourtney and Kendall, they don't give you any direction. So sometimes that's harder. I think they think it's easier, but I just want you to spell it out for me what you want."

