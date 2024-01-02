Backstreet Boys stars AJ McLean reveals divorce after 12 years of marriage: Read statement here

Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

The pair, who have two daughters, confirmed they are ending their marriage on January 1, 2024; it comes nine months after they shared that they had been separated with the hope of reconciling.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," the two shared in a statement on social media. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision."

© Instagram AJ McLean and his wife revealed their divorce

"Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter," they continued. "We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

NSync star Lance Bass was among those to share their love to AJ, with Lance commenting in the post with a series of heart emojis.

AJ, 45, and Rochelle, 42, met in 2008 when she was a waitress. They married in 2011 and have two girls; Elliot, 10, and six-year-old Lyric.

© Bennett Raglin Elliot, AJ, Lyric and Rochelle attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show

In March 2023, they revealed the heartbreaking news that they had "mutually decided" to separate, with the hope of "building a strong future".

"Marriage is hard, but worth it," they said. "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

© Tim Roney American boy band Backstreet Boys, circa 1995

AJ found fame in the 1990s boy band Backstreet Boys, and in November 2023 he revealed he was now two years sober.

“Probably the biggest thing I've learned is authenticity, being my true, authentic self,” he told People magazine at the Celebrity Poker Match supporting The Actors Fund in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“I've had multiple conversations with my bandmates and the people that work with me when I'm not working, I've asked them all to call me Alex. That's my real name. AJ is a persona. AJ is a character,” he added. “It doesn't define who I am, and I now feel like I'm getting this healthy balance of when I'm done on stage and I walk off. I'm a dad, I'm a husband, I'm a friend, I'm a brother. That's all that matters to me.”