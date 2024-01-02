Today's Hoda Kotb is smitten as she dotes over baby - fans say the same thing

Today host Hoda Kotb looked utterly besotted as she met co-anchor Al Roker's granddaughter Sky for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Al shared photos from the meeting between the esteemed journalist and his beloved baby granddaughter with the caption: "When Sky met Auntie Hoda".

© @alroker Instagram 'When Sky met Auntie Hoda'

It's safe to say that with a huge grin on her face, Hoda was totally smitten by the baby, who looked completely content in her arms. It seemed they even wore matching clothes, as the 59 year old and the baby rocked denim jackets together.

Fans couldn't help but fawn over the adorable moment as they took to the comments to aww over the duo.

"Denim Twinsies", one fan commented with two heart emojis to show her adoration of the two. Others formed a chorus of people who said that the photo was "so precious", "so cute", and "adorable".

Another fan added: "Sky is the cutest news today. Matching jackets, how adorable", really summing up the sentiment of how cute the picture was.

© @alroker Instagram Al and his first Christmas with granddaughter Sky

Sky, who is Al's first grandchild, was born in July 2023. As such she's just celebrated her first ever Christmas, which the anchor marked with a carousel of family moments on Instagram. The family, including Al's wife Deborah Roberts and kids Courtney Roker Laga, Nick Roker and Leila Roker, marked the occasion with matching pyjamas, monogrammed with the first letters of their names.

The Today anchor has gushed openly on his new life as a grandfather, which he described as "magical".

"It really is", the 69-year-old continued. "Everybody tells you that it's going to be this thing and you don't know — it's like when they tell you about having our first child. And then, to hold this little girl knowing that 30, almost 35 years ago, I held her mom."

"And here she is ... and she’s just perfect."

WATCH: Al Roker reacting to becoming a grandpa on Today

Hoda is no stranger to kids, as she spent the Christmas period with her two daughters Haley and Hope. She adopted the two girls in 2017 and 2019 respectively with her then-partner Joel Schiffman.

© @hodakotb Instagram Hoda spends Christmas with her daughters

While Hoda and Joel split up in January 2022, the couple have remained a strong co-parenting duo for their two daughters. Hoda marked Christmas with her two daughters by the sea, it seems, as they all donned matching festive outfits for a smiley photo on the waterfront.

Hoda has spoken openly about becoming a mom later on in life, particularly on Today with Hoda & Jenna. She said: “I see all the good parts about being an older mom. Like, I'm in my own skin, I know who I am, I've got much more patience and love and all that stuff."