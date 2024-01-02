Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s youthful appearances get fans talking in unseen photo from the past

It seems that Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are still utterly loved up, as they rang in the New Year together and reminisced about their marriage.

Tim gave fans an insight into their celebrations as he shared an unseen photo from the past of the couple. The black and white photo showed the country star with his arms wrapped around Faith at night, as they both wore matching plain white tops.

The photo, shared to Instagram, was captioned: "Happy New Year!! 1999 and still goin strong!!!" alluding to the date in which the adorable snap was taken.

© @thetimmcgraw Instagram Faith and Tim see out the New Year together

Fans couldn't help but wish the duo a Happy New Year in turn - and wondered just when they might go on tour together.

One fan commented: "Happy New Year lovebirds", with a heart emoji. "Please tour again would love to see you all together singing" they added.

In fact, their onstage chemistry was a huge topic in the comments section as one fan recounted their experience seeing the couple live on tour.

WATCH: Tim McGraw gushes over wife Faith Hill and comments on her "pretty sexy" music video

"I was at your concert in Albany NY when Faith went on tour with you the first time and I said to my friends, I bet they’ll be married and having children within a year. Congratulations you’re a great couple!! Happy New Year to you and your family!"

"I admire your guys' love. Every concert you do together the love fills the room", another fan gushed.

© @thetimmcgraw Instagram The first ever photo of Faith and Tim

It's been a busy year for country music's favorite couple, who celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in October 2023. Tim again took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to his wife - and share an incredibly rare photo of the couple - the first ever one of them, in fact.

"This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994", he wrote. "This was backstage of the 'New Faces' show at the Country Radio Seminar… I fell for you in an instant!"

He continued: "Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter's smiles. I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love! @faithhill".

© @faithhill Instagram Faith's anniversary tribute to Tim

Faith's own tribute to their marriage was a bit more succinct, but nonetheless full of love: "27 years married to this man. My one and only. Happy Anniversary baby. I love you".