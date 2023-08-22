Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw's giant empty nesters home is like a fully fledged hotel

The 1883 stars live in Tennessee - see the giant home their three children have now left

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who have a joint net worth of $165million, and they've used their wealth to invest in some seriously impressive real estate.

The 1883 superstars main home is in Nashville, Tennessee and it is a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home which has 22,460-square-foot of space. According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size!

Now that their three daughters have all flown the nest – they have the huge home all to themselves! Tim often gives fans a glimpse inside their house online, and to say that it could rival a hotel is an understatement.

WATCH: Tim McGraw shares peek inside luxury Nashville living room

The 1883 star shared a clip on Instagram of himself sitting in what appeared to be his living room, or at least one of them, while watching some of his old music videos.

The entire room oozed sophisticated glam and was filled with contrasting but complementary textures like a buttery tan leather sofa on a plush black and grey carpet.

There is also a built-in fireplace with a white marble backdrop against a black-painted feature wall that is home to a flat-screen TV.

The living room is filled with complementary textures

The rest of the room appears to be painted white and is flooded with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the house. There is also a marble-top island and a spiral staircase with a black banister.

Last Christmas, fans were given a stunning peek inside another room of the spacious home, which is decorated all white, from the walls to the furniture and the carpet – even the Christmas tree was white in keeping with the theme of the room.

Another room is decorated almost completely white

Adding a pop of color is a black grand piano and a gold and brass antique-looking chandelier. The floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of light and the view of the countryside is truly breathtaking.

The previous year, fans were blown away by what appeared to be a different room that played host to the festivities – with Tim needing a huge stepladder to reach the top of the tree.

The couple showed off their impressive home at Christmas

Showing off the sheer scale of the room, the photo revealed three sets of paneled windows, an exposed wooden ceiling, and another chandelier. "Absolutely beautiful! Love the house and oh that tree!" commented one, and another added: "Look at that beautiful house."

The kitchen has a monochrome feature wall

The kitchen appears to have a different vibe to the rest of the home that Tim has revealed, with varnished wooden floors, a black and white patterned feature wall, and a white and grey concrete-style splashback that's home to a stainless-steel chimney hood.

The ceiling is covered with spotlights, there is plenty of storage cabinets, a blue island with a white top that's lined with leather-backed chairs, and more stainless-steel appliances. It also appears to be open-planned, with a grey couch in the foreground.

The home is surrounded by multiple acres of land

The outside of the property is just as impressive and resembles a national park more than a garden.

Tim revealed the eye-watering views he's blessed with last February when he shared a snap of the snow-covered ground and a huge tree lit up with fairy lights.

