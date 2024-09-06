Sienna Miller and Kevin Costner take control of the red carpet for Day 10 of Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival will soon be wrapping up, but that hasn't stopped major stars from appearing at the iconic canals.

Fresh off his appearance at the Better World Gala on Thursday evening, alongside close friend Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner was back at the Festival. Meanwhile, British actress and model Sienna Miller was also seen in attendance in a ravishing slinky black dress.

Scroll down to see the main stars on Day 10 of the Venice Film Festival…

1/ 3 © Alessandro Levati Sienna Miller Sienna is taking a starring role alongside Kevin for his Western epic Horizon: An American Saga. The actress looked phenomenal in her eye-catching black dress as she walked the red carpet.



2/ 3 © JB Lacroix Kevin Costner Kevin looked so suave as he made a grand entrance by boat. The American actor rocked a stunning white suit ahead of the premiere of the second part of his epic.

