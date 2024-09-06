Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sienna Miller and Kevin Costner take control of the red carpet for Day 10 of Venice Film Festival
2024's Venice Film Festival will soon be coming to an end

Split image of Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller© Getty Images
Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The Venice Film Festival will soon be wrapping up, but that hasn't stopped major stars from appearing at the iconic canals.

Fresh off his appearance at the Better World Gala on Thursday evening, alongside close friend Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner was back at the Festival. Meanwhile, British actress and model Sienna Miller was also seen in attendance in a ravishing slinky black dress.

Scroll down to see the main stars on Day 10 of the Venice Film Festival…

Sienna Miller in a black dress and sunglasses© Alessandro Levati

Sienna Miller

Sienna is taking a starring role alongside Kevin for his Western epic Horizon: An American Saga. The actress looked phenomenal in her eye-catching black dress as she walked the red carpet.

Kevin Costner in a white suit© JB Lacroix

Kevin Costner

Kevin looked so suave as he made a grand entrance by boat. The American actor rocked a stunning white suit ahead of the premiere of the second part of his epic.

Katherine Kelly Lang in a blue dress© Daniele Venturelli

Katherine Kelly Lang

American soap opera star Katherine made a surprise appearance at the Venice Film Festival, but The Bold and the Beautiful star looked stunning in her fitted blue dress.

