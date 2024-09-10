Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Susan Sarandon is a vision in all white as she cozies up to dashing A-lister
Susan Sarandon attends "The Fabulous Four" Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on July 18, 2024 in New York City© Cindy Ord

Susan and Kevin have known each other for five decades

Susan Sarandon and Kevin Costner reunited at the 2024 Venice Film Festival 36 years after the release of Bill Durham, and now the actress has revealed a brand new picture of the two together.

Taken during their time at the festival, the picture saw the pair with their arms around each other, with Susan rocking a clean white pants suit and Kevin looking casual in a pair of chinos and a black polo shirt.

Susan Sarandon and Kevin Costner pose together© Instagram
Susan and Kevin pose together in Venice

It is unclear what event the pair were in attendance at, but Kevin has also shared a candid snap from the same venue last week, which showed the two on opposite walls talking to each other.

Susan's picture was included in a reel that gave fans a glimpse into her time in Venice, alongside clips of her gondola rides and visits to museums, which you can watch below.

Susan Sarandon gives fans glimpse into trip to Venice Film Festival in this reel

Kevin and Susan both attended the Better World Fund Gala during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 5, and walked the red carpet hand in hand, a moment that fans loved to see.

Susan, 77, wore a gorgeous black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline which she accented with chunky gold jewelry and highlighted her figure with a waist cinching wide belt, while Kevin paired his black suit with a waistcoat and white shirt, turning the classic look casual with no tie and an open collar.

Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon attend the Better World Fund Gala during The 81st Venice International Film Festival at Gritti Palace on September 05, 2024 in Venice, Italy. © Andreas Rentz
Kevin and Susan attend the Better World Fund Gala hand in hand

"Such an honor to receive an award from this great organization @better_world_fund And a double treat to spend time with the other honoree and my dear friend, @kevincostner," Susan later shared with fans on social media.

The pair met in the 1980s when they starred in the beloved baseball drama Bill Durham. Kevin stars as Crash Davis, a veteran catcher from the minor league baseball team the AAA Richmond Braves, who is brought in to help a rookie make it to the major leagues but finds himself distracted by Susan's groupie, Annie.

Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon attend the Better World Fund Gala during The 81st Venice International Film Festival at Gritti Palace on September 05, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Andreas Rentz
Kevin and Susan first met in the 1980s

While in Venice, Susan also attended the premiere of Kevin's new film Horizon: Chapter Two, and the pair were pictured hugging as Kevin left the theater.

The passion project, which saw him invest almost $40 million of his own money, premiered the first part in May at Cannes Film Festival to a seven-minute ovation, but it has failed to have significant box office impact or impress critics.

