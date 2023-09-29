Kevin Costner thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for 'incredible weekend' in first statement since shocking divorce settlement: photos

Everybody needs good neighbors! Kevin Costner publicly thanked Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on social media on Friday September 29 for helping him to have "an incredible weekend".

"Happy weekend, guys. It’ll be hard for me to beat the incredible time we had last weekend with @one805sb, supporting the vital first responders of our area. They’ve seen us through some tremendously difficult times, and it felt great to be a part of helping our community come together to celebrate their efforts," Kevin captioned a new Instagram post with pictures taken at his Santa Barbara polo field the previous weekend.

In the first picture, the Duke and Duchess could be seen in the background watching Kevin give his speech to the crowd, while a second photo saw the Yellowstone actor posting with fellow famous locals Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi.

The former royals joined their neighbors at Kevin's One805 Live! charity event for first responders. The couple beamed as they stepped out alongside celebrity friends for the event held at Kevin's $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara.

© Mark Von Holden Kevin hosted his One805 Live! event

For the surprise appearance, Meghan wore an ultra-elegant Carolina Herrara tweed cape in an elevated charcoal gray hue, paired with black straight-leg trousers. After being introduced on stage, the couple presented Kevin with an honorary award; the couple were understood to have met with Santa Barbara residents Katy Perry's parents and chatted to guests at the annual event.

The event came days after Kevin and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's contentious divorce came to an unexpectedly quick end. After months of back and forth, the 68-year-old actor and his ex agreed on a settlement after a Santa Barbara court judge declared that the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement would be enforced.

© David Livingston Christine and Kevin wed in 2004

The former tied the knot in 2004, are parents to three teenagers: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13. Several of their legal disagreements had stemmed from their prenup, which initially stated that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout from Kevin should they divorce.

However, if she were to challenge any of the stipulations she may potentially lose the chance for any payout and have to pay upward of $1 million plus legal fees. However, the model and handbag designer attempted to fight the prenup and requested monthly child support payments of $161,592.

Kevin has starred in Yellowstone for five years

Instead, the court ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine, and the 49-year-old agreed to the terms of an undisclosed settlement.

Judge Thomas P. Anderle provided a detailed explanation of his decision-making process, aiming for transparency and understanding, and shared that he found both of their testimonies during the proceedings to be "credible." However, he admitted that he felt the established amount sufficiently addressed the children's requirements, suggesting that any amount more than $63,209 would indirectly serve as "disguised spousal support."