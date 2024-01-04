Tina Knowles at 70 - being a cheerleader to Blue Ivy, her past marriages and bond with Beyoncé

As Tina Knowles approaches her 70th birthday on January 4, she remains a pivotal figure in her daughter Beyoncé's life and a doting grandmother to Blue Ivy.

Her influence stretches beyond just family ties, as she's also known for her fashion prowess and involvement in her daughters' professional endeavors. HELLO! Looks at Tina’s bond with Blue Ivy, her support for Beyonce at her past marriages.

Tina Knowles is Blue Ivy’s cheerleader

Tina Knowles-Lawson's adoration for her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is evident in her public expressions of pride and affection. She often celebrates Blue Ivy's talents and achievements on social media and in interviews.

© Getty Images Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game

On Blue Ivy's 11th birthday, Tina shared a touching tribute on Instagram, expressing her deep love and admiration: "You can sing dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano!"

She continued, "I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human."

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Tina Knowles have a special bond

Her Bond with Beyoncé

Tina's relationship with her daughter Beyoncé is marked by mutual respect and deep affection.

This bond was exemplified when Tina designed Beyoncé's wedding dress for her 2008 marriage to Jay-Z. Despite Beyoncé's later light-hearted remarks about the dress, the gesture underscored Tina's significant role in her daughter's life.

Tina and Beyonce are very close

After Tina's divorce from Mathew Knowles in 2011, Beyoncé and Solange supported their mother, as Tina recalled: "I called them crying and you know, they all came. We had a slumber party, we watched old movies all night and ate ice cream — it was very healing."

Past Relationships

Tina's personal journey includes her marriage to Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé and Solange, from 1980 to 2011, and later her marriage to Richard Lawson in April 2015.

© Arnold Turner Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson split in 2023

Despite their eventual separation last year, Tina's connection with Richard was long-standing, having known each other for years before their romantic relationship began. “I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was just, I felt like, a gift from God,” she shared on the Taron Hall Show.

© Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Tina Knowles, Solange Knowles, Mathew Knowles during 2001 ACE Awards

“I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was in God’s plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship. But it was pretty scary for a minute, but he came back into my life and has been wonderful.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.