Blue Ivy celebrates birthday following new found fame - best photos over the years

Blue Ivy has a lot to celebrate today as she turns 12 today, especially as in the past year she has really stepped into the limelight.
With parents like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it was guaranteed that Blue Ivy was one day going to be a star. She became the youngest person ever to chart on the Billboard charts after her dad included her gurgling and crying on the single 'Glory', released two days after her birth.
Since then, Blue's personality had stood out in appearances at award ceremonies, her parents' performances and even while sitting courtside at the basketball.
But in 2023 she reached a new level of fame as she took on an important role in her mom's Renaissance World Tour as a backing dancer. In the space of a year Blue has grown into an incredible performance and Beyoncé's fans have been able to see her amazing progress.
Here are her best photos from over the years.
Blue Ivy, aged two, at the VMAs
Early on, one of the most iconic public appearances Blue Ivy made was when her dad took her onstage at Beyoncé's outstanding performance at the VMAs.
This was during Beyoncé's legendary self-titled era, and the superstar had just ended by performing 'XO' - an earnest love song. As Jay brought their two year old daughter onstage, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Particularly as Beyoncé looked overcome with joy not just from an impressive performance, but being able to show her daughter what she does for a living.
Spending time with her dad in a field, aged three
Nowadays it's well known that Jay-Z has a particularly close relationship with his daughter. But back in 2015, Beyoncé first cemented this fact by showing the two on Instagram having fun in a field.
Blue can be seen running to her dad, who is beaming with both arms ready to catch her and hold her.
Sitting courtside with mom and dad, aged five
Most often you'll find Blue Ivy sitting courtside at the basketball, as it seems Jay and Bey got her hooked from a young age. She could be seen sitting between the music legends, and since then it seems to have become a way of bonding with her dad.
Getting to spend time with her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson
Tina Knowles-Lawson can safely call herself the proud mom of not just one, but two incredibly talented musicians in the form of Beyoncé and Solange. But she is also incredibly proud of her granddaughter Blue.
Around Blue's 11th birthday, her grandmother shared a heartfelt tribute to her, saying: "You can sing dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano!"
She continued, "I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human."
Showing off her personality at the Grammys
Back in 2018 at only six years old, Blue showed the world that she had buckets of personality as she sat with her mom and dad.
The six year old created one of the year's biggest memes when she told her parents to take their excitement down a tad. At the time Camila Cabello was giving a speech about the importance of immigrants in American society, which Beyoncé and Jay-Z applauded. Yet after a few moments of applause, their daughter turned to them and seemed to signal to them to stop their theatrics.
Supporting her mom at The Lion King premiere
When Beyoncé made a rare return to acting in 2019, as she voiced Nala, she brought along daughter Blue to the world premiere.
The seven year old certainly looked stylish in the long black blazer-like dress over a white shirt, with elaborate looking braided hair. She proved she meant business, as she twinned her mom's own embellished blazer-like dress. The two held hands as they walked down the red carpet together.
Stealing the show on the Renaissance World Tour
At 11 years old, Blue Ivy showed her star caliber as she surprised fans across the world by making an appearance onstage at the Renaissance World Tour. It was arguably Beyoncé's biggest ever stage, with thousands upon thousands filling stadiums every night.
Beyoncé revealed in the Renaissance tour film that Blue received some online criticism and she saw the comments. Even before her performance, the mom of three had her concerns about letting the 11-year-old come onstage, saying: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no."
Nevertheless she didn't let this deter her from continuing to perform. She made regular appearances on the tour, and her dances got more elaborate and fluid over time as she got into the spirit of performance.