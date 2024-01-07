Blue Ivy celebrates birthday following new found fame - best photos over the years

Blue Ivy has a lot to celebrate today as she turns 12 today, especially as in the past year she has really stepped into the limelight.

With parents like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it was guaranteed that Blue Ivy was one day going to be a star. She became the youngest person ever to chart on the Billboard charts after her dad included her gurgling and crying on the single 'Glory', released two days after her birth.

Since then, Blue's personality had stood out in appearances at award ceremonies, her parents' performances and even while sitting courtside at the basketball.

But in 2023 she reached a new level of fame as she took on an important role in her mom's Renaissance World Tour as a backing dancer. In the space of a year Blue has grown into an incredible performance and Beyoncé's fans have been able to see her amazing progress.

WATCH: Tina Knowles shows off granddaughter Blue Ivy's skills behind the scene

Here are her best photos from over the years.

© MTV/MTV1415 A two year old Blue Ivy joins Beyoncé on stage at the VMAs Blue Ivy, aged two, at the VMAs Early on, one of the most iconic public appearances Blue Ivy made was when her dad took her onstage at Beyoncé's outstanding performance at the VMAs. This was during Beyoncé's legendary self-titled era, and the superstar had just ended by performing 'XO' - an earnest love song. As Jay brought their two year old daughter onstage, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Particularly as Beyoncé looked overcome with joy not just from an impressive performance, but being able to show her daughter what she does for a living.

© Beyonce on Instagram Jay-Z with his daughter Blue Ivy in 2015 Spending time with her dad in a field, aged three Nowadays it's well known that Jay-Z has a particularly close relationship with his daughter. But back in 2015, Beyoncé first cemented this fact by showing the two on Instagram having fun in a field. Blue can be seen running to her dad, who is beaming with both arms ready to catch her and hold her.

© Theo Wargo Beyonce with Blue Ivy and Jay-Z Sitting courtside with mom and dad, aged five Most often you'll find Blue Ivy sitting courtside at the basketball, as it seems Jay and Bey got her hooked from a young age. She could be seen sitting between the music legends, and since then it seems to have become a way of bonding with her dad.

© Getty Images Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Getting to spend time with her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson Tina Knowles-Lawson can safely call herself the proud mom of not just one, but two incredibly talented musicians in the form of Beyoncé and Solange. But she is also incredibly proud of her granddaughter Blue. Around Blue's 11th birthday, her grandmother shared a heartfelt tribute to her, saying: "You can sing dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano!" She continued, "I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human."

Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Jay Z Showing off her personality at the Grammys Back in 2018 at only six years old, Blue showed the world that she had buckets of personality as she sat with her mom and dad. The six year old created one of the year's biggest memes when she told her parents to take their excitement down a tad. At the time Camila Cabello was giving a speech about the importance of immigrants in American society, which Beyoncé and Jay-Z applauded. Yet after a few moments of applause, their daughter turned to them and seemed to signal to them to stop their theatrics.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Blue Ivy attends The Lion King premiere with her mom Beyoncé Supporting her mom at The Lion King premiere When Beyoncé made a rare return to acting in 2019, as she voiced Nala, she brought along daughter Blue to the world premiere. The seven year old certainly looked stylish in the long black blazer-like dress over a white shirt, with elaborate looking braided hair. She proved she meant business, as she twinned her mom's own embellished blazer-like dress. The two held hands as they walked down the red carpet together.