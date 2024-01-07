Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blue Ivy celebrates birthday following new found fame - best photos over the years
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Blue Ivy celebrates birthday following new found fame - best photos over the years

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z turns 12

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Bryony Gooch
Bryony GoochUS Writer
Share this:

Blue Ivy has a lot to celebrate today as she turns 12 today, especially as in the past year she has really stepped into the limelight.

With parents like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it was guaranteed that Blue Ivy was one day going to be a star. She became the youngest person ever to chart on the Billboard charts after her dad included her gurgling and crying on the single 'Glory', released two days after her birth.

Since then, Blue's personality had stood out in appearances at award ceremonies, her parents' performances and even while sitting courtside at the basketball. 

But in 2023 she reached a new level of fame as she took on an important role in her mom's Renaissance World Tour as a backing dancer. In the space of a year Blue has grown into an incredible performance and Beyoncé's fans have been able to see her amazing progress.

WATCH: Tina Knowles shows off granddaughter Blue Ivy's skills behind the scene

Here are her best photos from over the years.

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, recording artists Jay Z and Beyonce speak onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by MTV/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)© MTV/MTV1415
A two year old Blue Ivy joins Beyoncé on stage at the VMAs

Blue Ivy, aged two, at the VMAs

Early on, one of the most iconic public appearances Blue Ivy made was when her dad took her onstage at Beyoncé's outstanding performance at the VMAs. 

This was during Beyoncé's legendary self-titled era, and the superstar had just ended by performing 'XO' - an earnest love song. As Jay brought their two year old daughter onstage, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Particularly as Beyoncé looked overcome with joy not just from an impressive performance, but being able to show her daughter what she does for a living.

Jay-Z playing with his daughter Blue Ivy in a field© Beyonce on Instagram
Jay-Z with his daughter Blue Ivy in 2015

Spending time with her dad in a field, aged three

Nowadays it's well known that Jay-Z has a particularly close relationship with his daughter. But back in 2015, Beyoncé first cemented this fact by showing the two on Instagram having fun in a field.

Blue can be seen running to her dad, who is beaming with both arms ready to catch her and hold her.

Beyonce with Blue Ivy and Jay-Z© Theo Wargo
Beyonce with Blue Ivy and Jay-Z

Sitting courtside with mom and dad, aged five

Most often you'll find Blue Ivy sitting courtside at the basketball, as it seems Jay and Bey got her hooked from a young age. She could be seen sitting between the music legends, and since then it seems to have become a way of bonding with her dad.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Getting to spend time with her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson

Tina Knowles-Lawson can safely call herself the proud mom of not just one, but two incredibly talented musicians in the form of Beyoncé and Solange. But she is also incredibly proud of her granddaughter Blue.

Around Blue's 11th birthday, her grandmother shared a heartfelt tribute to her, saying: "You can sing dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano!" 

She continued, "I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human."

Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Jay Z
Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Jay Z

Showing off her personality at the Grammys

Back in 2018 at only six years old, Blue showed the world that she had buckets of personality as she sat with her mom and dad. 

The six year old created one of the year's biggest memes when she told her parents to take their excitement down a tad. At the time Camila Cabello was giving a speech about the importance of immigrants in American society, which Beyoncé and Jay-Z applauded. Yet after a few moments of applause, their daughter turned to them and seemed to signal to them to stop their theatrics.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Blue Ivy Carter (L) and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Blue Ivy attends The Lion King premiere with her mom Beyoncé

Supporting her mom at The Lion King premiere

When Beyoncé made a rare return to acting in 2019, as she voiced Nala, she brought along daughter Blue to the world premiere.

The seven year old certainly looked stylish in the long black blazer-like dress over a white shirt, with elaborate looking braided hair. She proved she meant business, as she twinned her mom's own embellished blazer-like dress. The two held hands as they walked down the red carpet together.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Blue Ive Carter and BeyoncÃ© perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)© Kevin Mazur
Blue Ivy started performing with her mom during the Renaissance World Tour

Stealing the show on the Renaissance World Tour

At 11 years old, Blue Ivy showed her star caliber as she surprised fans across the world by making an appearance onstage at the Renaissance World Tour. It was arguably Beyoncé's biggest ever stage, with thousands upon thousands filling stadiums every night. 

Beyoncé revealed in the Renaissance tour film that Blue received some online criticism and she saw the comments. Even before her performance, the mom of three had her concerns about letting the 11-year-old come onstage, saying: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no."

Nevertheless she didn't let this deter her from continuing to perform. She made regular appearances on the tour, and her dances got more elaborate and fluid over time as she got into the spirit of performance.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more