Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles took to Instagram on Sunday night to share her love for her niece Blue Ivy Carter. Enjoying her big sister's Renaissance World Tour show as it took to Washington's FedEx Field for a second night in August, the former Destiny's Child backup dancer was evidently in awe of the 11-year-old's talent.

"Address me as Blue's auntie only," she captioned a video of Blue Ivy dancing on stage that evening. As part of Beyoncé's globe-trotting performances, her daughter has been joining her on stage to dance in a segment which has been wowing fans due to Blue's undeniable talent and confidence ever since it was first debuted in Paris on May 26.

WATCH: Blue Ivy performs on stage with her mom

Solange was full of love for Beyoncé as well on Sunday evening, as she also posted a video of her performing to her Instagram story and captioned it: "That's myyyy sister yalllll," plus loads of proud emojis and the final statement: "Forever in awe."

© Solange Knowles on Instagram Solange's sweet Instagram story tribute to her niece

Blue Ivy most recently took audiences by storm while performing alongside her mom in New York City as she donned a jersey emblazoned with the words "New York" in celebration of the show's Big Apple location. This gesture, along with a heart shape she made with her hands drove the crowds wild and was a stand out part of an already stand out show.

Meanwhile, Solange's last Instagram post comes from her birthday back in June, and is similarly full of love for the women in her life as her most recent stories. "S/o all the black women who lift me up and bring me joy every day !" she captioned a carousel of videos of her with friends and family including her big sister Bey.

© Getty Images The sisters share a close bond

"All I want for my birthday is to give gratitude that God chose me to be black and woman, and to bump Yes Sirrr like 4, 5 times in a hot tub w my frennnns… I love yallllllll," she added.

MORE: Beyoncé wore a silver Tiffany & Co. cowboy hat on tour and you probably missed it

Following on from Beyoncé's two weekend performances with Blue and the rest of her incredible tour team in the US capital, the 'Single Ladies' singer is due to take to the stage next in Charlotte, North Carolina. The remainder of her tour's North American leg will see her also travel to Florida, Arizona and California to name only a few states. It is due to end in New Orleans on September 27.

© Getty Beyoncé's tour is wowing audiences across the world

Beyoncé's younger daughter Rumi, who is one of the singer and her husband Jay-Z's twins, was recently spotted backstage at the Renaissance Tour along with Madonna, who continues to recover following a health scare in late-June. The six-year-old was photographed along with her mom, Madonna, and three of Madonna's kids, ten-year-old twins Stella and Estere, and 17-year-old Chifundo 'Mercy' James.

© Instagram The group backstage

"Thank you Queen B. for your magnificent show!" Madonna captioned the photo, in which all were smiling after clearly enjoying spending time together before the concert kicked off. "My daughters were enthralled! We Love you," the 'Vogue' singer added.