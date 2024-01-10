Simone Biles reveals why she 'cried a lot' after her wedding to Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles got candid about her marriage to Jonathan Owens, as she revealed she got really tearful at the start of their long distance relationship.

The couple, who got married in 2023, found their newly wed life disrupted when Jonathan signed for the Green Bay Packers and had to move only a matter of weeks after their wedding day.

© Instagram The NFL player proposed in 2022

"I cried a lot", the gymnast admitted, explaining that while she knows they can handle the distance, she wishes she could spend more time with her husband. "We’re both so busy, so it’s not like I’m sitting around waiting for him to come home, but it’s just hard."

Despite the difficulty of long distance love, Simone has become the Packers' number one fan as she attends matches. "We love being with the Packers organization and Lambeau," she said in the Vanity Fair interview. "The fans are…I wouldn’t even call them crazy; they’re dedicated. They love their players as if those are their children."

© Getty Simone Biles started dating Jonathan in 2020

The Olympic champion attended Lambeau, the legendy Green Bay stadium, when the Packers played against the Kansas City Chiefs, where there was much frenzy over the fact that her and Taylor Swift were in the same stadium.

"It's a little bit weird because I’m like, this is definitely not my gig," she said. "But I know how excited the fans are!" Still, there was no selfie as she and the 'Cruel Summer songstress sat in different sections.

"I'm not sure they were exactly happy that the Packers were beating them," she added.

© Getty Simone Biles in action during Women's Balance Beam Final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Biles wins bronze. Tokyo, Japan 8/3/2021

When Simone was only 19, she won her first ever Olympics, and was never sure if she'd be able to top the feeling. Her wedding, she said, was "the greatest feeling ever."

Jonathan proposed to her on Valentine's Day in 2022, and they had a small civil ceremony in Houston followed by a May celebration in Mexico. She explained it was difficult to keep the event as "intimate and as special as possible".

© Instagram Jonathan shared this rare snap of their laidback home life

She said: "I was like, 'Not to knock your football coach from third grade, but baby, when was the last time you talked to him?'"

When the day came about, she said she'd "never had so much fun" in her life. Besides being charmed by the football star's good looks, she called him "so sweet and kind, and I think what I liked about him was his confidence. He truly believes he’s the best at everything."