Kevin Clifton dotes on daughter Minnie, one, in adorable new video
The former Strictly star shares his little girl with long-time partner Stacey Dooley

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley on This Morning
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer
Busy dad Kevin Clifton recently spoke about the 'best year' of his life in a sweet tribute to his family. He had even more to celebrate on Wednesday, as he marked his daughter Minnie's first birthday with a video that melted fans' hearts. The ex-Strictly dancer took to Instagram, where he posted a moment that saw the talented star and his little girl enjoying their celebration, as you can see in the clip below… 

WATCH: Kevin Clifton delights fans with birthday video of daughter Minnie, one

Kevin added a cake emoji as he captioned the video: "My baby girl’s 1st birthday!!!!" His famous friends were quick to share their approval, with former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball commenting: "Happy Birthday Minnie! love to you 3 xxxx." "Happy birthday Minnie [heart-eyes emojis], added Strictly dancer Graziano di Prima, to which Kevin responded with a red heart emoji. 

The devoted dad's other followers also enthused over his post, with one writing: "Happy birthday Minnie… hope you guys have the best day celebrating," and another adding: "Happy Birthday to her, I hope she, you and Stacey have a lovely day." 

Kevin Clifton in a black jumper and Stacey Dooley in a white jumper© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock
Kevin and Stacey welcomed Minnie last January

The dancer and his partner met when they were paired r on the BBC dance competition in 2018, when they danced to victory and fell in love. Stacey also marked Minnie's special occasion on Instagram as she shared a breastfeeding photo alongside her heartfelt message about their little girl. 

Alongside the picture, which showed the broadcaster breastfeeding her daughter soon after her birth, Stacey added the caption: "My GOD I'm feeling SO sentimental this morning," followed by a string of crying emojis. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOML [love of my life]," she went on. 

mother holding baby outside © Instagram
They're both such doting parents

The happy couple announced their daughter's birth last January when they shared a photo of a white envelope with the words "Minnie's parents" written across it. A week later, Kevin sweetly took to X, then known as Twitter, to share a simple message of love with his fans as he just posted "Minnie," followed by a red heart. 

In the time since, he has reflected on his experience of becoming a father, including opening up about turning down work to spend time with his partner and daughter. 

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton © Getty
The dancer took time off work to be with his family

In an interview with The Mirror last summer, he shared: "For the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work and just to be a dad. I just don't want to miss any of Minnie." Stacey is equally besotted, telling HELLO! about how her life has changed since becoming a mother.

Strictly stars and their children

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez sit on the sofa with the children
Gorka Marquez, Gemma Atkinson and their children
  • Strictly pro Gorka Marquez and former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson share two children, Mia, four, and baby Thiago. 
  • Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and her dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec are parents to baby girl Lyra.
  • Strictly winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed baby Minnie in January 2023.
  • Former Strictly pros James and Ola Jordan share a daughter, three-year-old Ella.
  • Former pro Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley share two daughters, Maven, three, and Noa, one.
  • Strictly judge and ex-pro Anton du Beke and his wife Hannah share adorable six-year-old twins George and Henrietta.
  • Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella became parents to son Matteo in July 2000.
  • Professional dancer Natalie Lowe and her husband James Knibbs welcomed their son Jack in December 2020. 
  • Ben Cohen and former Strictly dancer Kristina Rihanoff met in series 11 and now share a six-year-old daughter, Milena.
  • Ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs are parents to Aurelia, age 10, and Dante, five.

In an exclusive interview, the author and mental health advocate opened up: "It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us.

Stacey Dooley holding Minnie © Instagram
Stacey shared how Minnie changed her life

"I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!" The 36-year-old also revealed that she has discovered a newfound respect for her mum, Di, who raised Stacey as a single parent. "My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly", she said.

