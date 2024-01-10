Kevin Clifton dotes on daughter Minnie, one, in adorable new video

Busy dad Kevin Clifton recently spoke about the 'best year' of his life in a sweet tribute to his family. He had even more to celebrate on Wednesday, as he marked his daughter Minnie's first birthday with a video that melted fans' hearts. The ex-Strictly dancer took to Instagram, where he posted a moment that saw the talented star and his little girl enjoying their celebration, as you can see in the clip below…
Kevin added a cake emoji as he captioned the video: "My baby girl’s 1st birthday!!!!" His famous friends were quick to share their approval, with former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball commenting: "Happy Birthday Minnie! love to you 3 xxxx." "Happy birthday Minnie [heart-eyes emojis], added Strictly dancer Graziano di Prima, to which Kevin responded with a red heart emoji.
The devoted dad's other followers also enthused over his post, with one writing: "Happy birthday Minnie… hope you guys have the best day celebrating," and another adding: "Happy Birthday to her, I hope she, you and Stacey have a lovely day."
The dancer and his partner met when they were paired r on the BBC dance competition in 2018, when they danced to victory and fell in love. Stacey also marked Minnie's special occasion on Instagram as she shared a breastfeeding photo alongside her heartfelt message about their little girl.
Alongside the picture, which showed the broadcaster breastfeeding her daughter soon after her birth, Stacey added the caption: "My GOD I'm feeling SO sentimental this morning," followed by a string of crying emojis. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOML [love of my life]," she went on.
The happy couple announced their daughter's birth last January when they shared a photo of a white envelope with the words "Minnie's parents" written across it. A week later, Kevin sweetly took to X, then known as Twitter, to share a simple message of love with his fans as he just posted "Minnie," followed by a red heart.
In the time since, he has reflected on his experience of becoming a father, including opening up about turning down work to spend time with his partner and daughter.
In an interview with The Mirror last summer, he shared: "For the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work and just to be a dad. I just don't want to miss any of Minnie." Stacey is equally besotted, telling HELLO! about how her life has changed since becoming a mother.
In an exclusive interview, the author and mental health advocate opened up: "It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us.
"I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!" The 36-year-old also revealed that she has discovered a newfound respect for her mum, Di, who raised Stacey as a single parent. "My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly", she said.