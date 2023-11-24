Simone Biles reunites with husband for Thanksgiving amid long distance marriage

Simone Biles looked loved up as she reunited with husband Jonathan Owens this Thanksgiving.

Sharing sweet snaps of the two on her Instagram story, the couple indulged in a Thanksgiving feast as they spent precious time together.

WATCH: Simone Biles reunites with her husband Jonathan Owens

The gymnast shared a long panning video of their feast with the caption: “Um yes”. The video showed a glorious spread, which included mountains of mashed potatoes, meats and green beans. Simone also posted a boomerang of the couple clinking pumpkin shaped cups to show they were happy together, which Simone captioned: “Thankful for you baby”.

This precious time together seemed the perfect way to celebrate Jonathan’s first ever career touchdown for the Green Bay Packers as he started as a strong safety for the Wisconsin-based team in May this year.

© @simonebiles Instagram Jonathan Owens showed he was his wife's biggest fan, wearing his love on his chest

Simone made it clear that she was thankful for the time she was spending with her husband by further uploading two more pictures with the football star.

The Olympic champion, 26, has made it clear this year how difficult she’s found the time they have spent long distance, as she’s posted on social media how much she missed her husband.

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone Biles showed her love for husband Jonathan

She revealed to Hoda Kotb in an interview on the Today Show earlier this year that the couple “cherish the moments that we get together.” She added that Jonathan is “doing great out in Green Bay.”

"At least we're both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It's been nice."

After three years of dating, Simone and Jonathan got married in April earlier this year, but they only had a matter of weeks of marital bliss before the football star signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers that saw him move across the country.

The couple share what time they have together with their ardent fans, as they’ve shared many photos of each other, including a cute fall photoshoot. The sporty duo were pictured walking through the orange leaves on a crisp fall day, holding hands - the epitome of marital bliss.

Besides being married and supporting her man in his new team, Simone has had a busy year competing. She won her eighth national title, becoming the oldest woman to win the all-rounder title at 26 years and 166 days old, as well as breaking the record of Al Jochim, who won seven national titles.

She also won an unprecedented gold medal at the World Championships, cementing her status as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.