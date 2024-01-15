Stacey Dooley unveils baby Minnie's incredible first birthday cake

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton pulled out all the stops for their daughter Minnie's first birthday – and we cannot get over the birthday cake! In new social media snaps, the birthday girl was treated to a special birthday celebration, which so many friends and family attended.

The impressive party platter featured a large pink cake with white icing, and the words, "Minnie is one," decorated on the top. There was also an array of various sweet treats and party food.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton pulled out all the stops for Minnie's first birthday

"Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g," wrote proud mum Stacey. "My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort…what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched."

Turning her attention towards Kevin, the 36-year-old added: "Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE." The mum-of-one also added a picture dedicated to her partner, and remarked: "The blurriness is V V V representative of the last 12 months. WELL DONE US. LOVE U KING KEV [sic]."

In response, the professional dancer said: "Love u baby [heart emoji]." Last week, the couple reflected on the past 12 months since becoming parents. "MY BABY IS ONE TMRO. One?! Minnie, we are FOREVER OBSESSED with you," the TV presenter wrote. "The love of our lives. My best best little pal. Keep shining showstopper……. LOVE U ENDLESSLY." [sic]

She added: "Let's spend your birthday running directly towards every sharp edge in every room. YOUR FAVE PARTY TRICK."

Marking the actual day on Wednesday, Stacey shared an intimate photo breastfeeding her daughter in her first weeks of life, adding the caption: "My GOD I'm feeling SO sentimental this morning," followed by a flurry of crying emojis. In the photograph, Stacey cradled her red-haired newborn to her chest as she nursed her.

Meanwhile, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro uploaded a sweet video of him having a little jig with birthday girl Minnie. "My baby girl's 1st birthday!!!!" he said. Watch below...

WATCH: Kevin Clifton delights fans with birthday video of daughter Minnie

Stacey has been in a relationship with professional dancer Kevin since 2019. While the pair seem happier than ever with their family unit, marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple. "Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker previously said in an interview with The Sun. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before."

She continued: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."