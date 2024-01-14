Stacey Dooley leaves fans swooning with rare glimpse of incredible family kitchen

Stacey Dooley has shared a fresh glimpse of her beautiful family kitchen - and it's a real feast for the eyes…

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the former Strictly champ uploaded a rare video of her Scandi-inspired space complete with cosy interiors, modern art and sleek furniture.

© Instagram Stacey's kitchen boasts herringbone flooring

Her kitchen looked pristine in the clip with a large kitchen island taking centre stage in the open space. Hanging lights shone brightly from above while a vase of flowers lit up the space with hues of pink and green.

Stacey, 36, also shared a sneak peek of her cooking area consisting of two matching black ovens enclosed in a charming arched alcove. Beyond this, the mother-of-one's kitchen is the perfect space for entertaining thanks to the adjoining dining room which is equally as beautiful.

© Instagram Her dining room is beautifully spacious

Decked out with a large wooden table, wooden chairs, a mirror and a marble fireplace, the former Glow Up presenter's dining nook is bursting with texture and colour. Aside from the natural wood, Stacey has adorned her living space with modern artwork, leafy green plants and candles galore.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

In her caption, Stacey waxed lyrical about her home, writing: "I LOVE waking up before the rest of the house. Love pottering around when everyone's upstairs snoozing. We were staying in Kent [for the] last couple of months with Kev's work and it's SO dreamy to be HOME." She finished by adding: "My fave place in the world".

Awestruck fans couldn't contain their delight in the comments section. Blown away by Stacey's impressive interiors, one follower wrote: "LOVE the mix of new, old and repurposed… Just my taste!" while another chimed in: "Gorgeous taste, Stacey. I know how much you loved building your home. Enjoy your peaceful tea until your loved ones wake!"

A third sweetly commented: "I literally can't stop watching this, it's stunningly beautiful and just has the most wonderful 'feel' about it", and a fourth added: "What a BEAUTIFUL house. You've made it a lovely home".

© Instagram The happy couple share one daughter together

Stacey shares her swoon-worthy home with her partner Kevin Clifton and their adorable baby girl, Minnie. The smitten couple first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They started dating in 2019 and later welcomed their first child together in January 2023.

While the pair seem happier than ever with their family unit, marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple.

© Shutterstock Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been together since 2019

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker previously said in an interview with The Sun. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before."

She continued: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."