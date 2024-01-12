Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie rocks her first cowboy boots in adorable snap

It was a week of milestones for Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, who celebrated their daughter Minnie's first birthday. Not only that, their little girl was treated to her first pair of cowboy boots – proving she already has a taste for fashion.

In a picture, shared on Stacey's Instagram Stories, the little tot was seen looking very adorable in her winter outfit, which boasted a grey knitted hat and matching leggings along with a pair of trendy boots. "Her boots from South Dakota [American flag]," wrote the doting mum.

© Instagram Minnie Dooley looked adorable in a pair of cowboy boots from South Dakota

Both Stacey and Kevin reflected on the past 12 months since becoming parents. "MY BABY IS ONE TMRO. One?! Minnie, we are FOREVER OBSESSED with you," the TV presenter wrote. "The love of our lives. My best best little pal. Keep shining showstopper……. LOVE U ENDLESSLY." [sic]

She added: "Let's spend your birthday running directly towards every sharp edge in every room. YOUR FAVE PARTY TRICK."

© Instagram Stacey called her daughter the "love of her life"

Marking the actual day on Wednesday, Stacey, 36, shared an intimate photo breastfeeding her daughter in her first weeks of life, adding the caption: "My GOD I'm feeling SO sentimental this morning," followed by a flurry of crying emojis.

In the photograph, Stacey cradled her red-haired newborn to her chest as she nursed her. Meanwhile, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro uploaded a sweet video of him having a little jig with birthday girl Minnie. "My baby girl's 1st birthday!!!!" he said. Watch below...

WATCH: Kevin Clifton delights fans with birthday video of daughter Minnie

Stacey has been in a relationship with professional dancer Kevin since 2019. While the pair seem happier than ever with their family unit, marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple.

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker previously said in an interview with The Sun. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before."

© Instagram Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's daughter Minnie turned one years old this week

She continued: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."