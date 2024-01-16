Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's $1.6M job that would take seconds for couple to earn

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet recently hit headlines following their loved-up display at the Golden Globes on Sunday January 14, and fans can't get enough of the famous couple.

The Kardashians star and Wonka actor have been together since April, and while they are notoriously private, the few times they have been pictured together have created a fan frenzy.

As a result, the couple have potential to earn a staggering amount of money in just seconds, if they decide to join forces to collaborate on social media.

VIDEO: The Kardashians in 60 seconds

A spokesperson for Vegas Gems revealed that Kylie and Timothee could charge up to $1.6M for a single, collaborative, sponsored post on Instagram.

Kylie has just under 400 million followers alone and could charge up to $1.2M per post, while Timothee has 18.9M followers, and could charge up to $274k for a story.

© Gotham Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet could earn a fortune for a combined social media post

Talking to HELLO!, the spokesperson analysed the findings, explaining: "In a world where double-taps are the ultimate currency, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's joint sponsorship debut would unleash a digital storm, all with a single Instagram post.

"Already standing as one of Instagram's top earners, the prospect of Kylie teaming up with her award-winning beau could shake up the sponsorship scene and score them a massive seven-figure deal.

© Dimitrios Kambouris The celebrity couple have been dating for nearly a year

"Given Timothy’s association with iconic brands like Cartier and Chanel, coupled with Kylie’s endorsements with brands like Clavin Klein and Puma, it would be reasonable to expect significant interest from various major brands in this opportunity."

Prior to their public debut at the Golden Globes, Kylie and Timothee have largely kept their relationship private. However, in December, fans went wild after Kourtney Kardashian's stepson, Landon Barker, posted a video on Snapchat from the Kardashian's famous Christmas Eve party, featuring a man who appeared to be Timothee in the background chatting with Kylie.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Kylie and Timothee made their public debut at the Golden Globes

Kylie and Timothee were also pictured kissing at Beyoncé's concert during a date night, which was referenced during his recent interview with MTV.

Josh Horowitz asked him what his favorite concert of the year was, telling him: "You went to Beyoncé. That is documented, I will say."

"Oh, yes, yes, yes. That was great, that was great. Hard to be present," he replied, alluding to the viral kiss. The pair have been pictured over the past few months at various events, including a NYFW dinner and at the U.S. Open, where again, they were pictured kissing.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner and her children Stormi and Aire

The Hollywood star opened up about his romance with Kylie in an interview with GQ back in October. Timothee opened up about his wish to lead a private life, and interviewer Daniel Riley joked that if he wanted to do that, he shouldn't hang out with such famous people.

Timothee replied: "This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," which focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveling around the world while asking for privacy. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life," he said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.