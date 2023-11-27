Kylie Jenner reveals which Kardashian sister daughter Stormi is closest to in most personal interview yet

Kylie Jenner has had an incredible life, and has achieved so much already, aged just 26.

The Lip Kits founder is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, but in her most open interview yet, Kylie spoke to good friend Jennifer Lawrence in Interview magazine's Winter 2023 edition, where she got candid about her famous family and their relationships with each other.

The mother-of-two had nothing but positive things to say about her momager, Kris Jenner, who she cited as the person who inspired her the most, while when it came her to young daughter Stormi, five, Kylie revealed who the little girl is closest to among her famous aunts.

"Which of your sisters is closest to Stormi?" Jennifer asked, to which The Kardashians star simply replied: "Khloe."

She continued: "She's everyone's second mother. She was my second mother. So to see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloe, it warms my heart every time."

© Unknown Kylie revealed her daughter Stormi is closest to her aunt Khloe Kardashian

At just five-years-old, Stormi is leading a pretty exciting life too, and Kylie gave a glimpse into her little girl's childhood during the chat.

"My son is too young to know what’s going on, but I told Stormi that Mommy makes clothes now. I have my Khy collection coming out and I made her all mini-versions of all the pieces from our first drop. I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I’m always doing special things for her," she said.

© Instagram Kylie is a doting mom to children Stormi and Aire

Kylie also noted the differences between Stormi and her one-year-old brother Aire's childhood compared to her own, telling Jennifer how she navigates normalising having full-time security in their lives.

She said: "I was young when I got pregnant, but I never had security until I got pregnant. I have two security in rotation for them and they have been with me for five-plus years.

© Unknown Kylie's daughter Stormi with her cousin Chicago on Kylie's private jet

"She's [Stormi] very familiar with them, which I feel comfortable with. She actually has a lot of love for them. I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship.

"I'm trying to figure it out too because I never had security growing up, so I don’t know what that’s like, but I try to make it as normal and friendly as possible." Kylie delighted fans over Thanksgiving weekend by sharing an adorable new photo of herself cuddling her two young children.

© Kylie Jenner on Instagram Kylie with her son Aire

Stormi and Aire looked adorable in the artistic snapshot, and many fans couldn't believe just how much Kylie's daughter looked like her.

The picture, captioned: "My everything," received many comments, including: "Stormi is your absolute double," and "Stormi is your twin!" A third wrote: "Stormi looks identical to Kylie it's insane." A fourth remarked: "Wow, Stormi looks so much like her mom now."

