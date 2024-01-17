Brad Pitt's ex-roommate Jason Priestly reveals 'disgusting' detail about actor

Jason Priestley recently shared an intriguing glimpse into his past, revealing a time in 1987 when he shared a modest two-bedroom apartment in a less desirable part of Los Angeles with Brad Pitt and another male roommate.

This period of their lives, before they became household names, was filled with humble beginnings and memorable experiences.

During a recent appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Jason, now 54, reminisced about those early days.

He humorously noted that while Brad was a decent roommate, their other roommate was "an absolute disaster."

The audience was treated to tales of their youthful antics, including a rather unconventional game they played.

Jason recalled a competition to see "who could go the longest without showering," which, by his own admission, makes him cringe now. "I think about it now and I'm like, 'Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?'" he shared.

In this contest of endurance, Brad always emerged as the winner, a fact that Jason recounted with a mix of amusement and disbelief.

In his 2014 memoir, Jason delved deeper into their life during that time. He described a frugal existence sustained by ramen noodles, generic beer – humorously remembered as white cans simply labeled "beer" – and Marlboro Light cigarettes.

This period of their lives paints a picture of the typical struggles faced by young actors trying to make it in Hollywood.

However, not all memories from this time were about hardships and peculiar competitions. Jason revealed a heartwarming Christmas exchange on The Rachael Ray Show in 2019, where Brad gifted them personalized Bibles.

"Our names were [engraved] — they were really nice. I've still got mine, it's at home on my bookshelf," Jason fondly recalled. This gesture from Brad showcased a thoughtful and considerate side, contrasting with their otherwise bohemian lifestyle.

Jason's breakthrough came in 1990 with his role as Brandon Walsh in the hit teen show Beverly Hills, 90210, marking the start of his journey to teen idol stardom.

Brad, on the other hand, found his big break just a year later, captivating audiences as J.D. in Ridley Scott's 1991 classic, Thelma & Louise.

Currently, Jason is promoting his role in the 10-episode police procedural Wild Cards, created by Michael Konyves. The series, where he plays master conman George Graham, is set to premiere on The CW and CBC Gem.

On a personal note, Jason has been married for 18 years to makeup artist Naomi Lowde, and they share two teenage children: daughter Ava, 16, and son Dashiell, 14.

Brad Pitt, now a two-time Oscar winner, continues to make waves in the industry. He recently produced and starred in Jon Watts' thriller Wolves, opposite George Clooney, which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on September 20.

Additionally, Brad has bagged a $30M paycheck for his role as retired racer Sonny Hayes in Joseph Kosinski's upcoming untitled Formula One action drama. The release date for this highly anticipated project, however, remains uncertain.

