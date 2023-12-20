Derek Hough shares new message on wife Hayley Erbert's recovery as they await results from second surgery

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are getting one step closer to seeing her recover from her recent sudden health scare.

On December 7th, the longtime Dancing with the Stars judge shared that Hayley, who he married earlier this year, had been rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel, and had to undergo an emergency craniectomy as a result.

In a subsequent update, the professional dancer shared that his wife was fortunately "doing well," describing her recovery as "nothing short of a miracle." Now, though they initially expected the second surgery she needed to not come for another "few weeks," his latest update proves her recovery is luckily making quicker progress.

Derek took to his Instagram Stories late Tuesday night to reveal that Hayley, also a professional dancer, was heading into another surgery Wednesday morning.

He wrote: "I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley's recovery [have] helped so much," adding: "I can't thank you all enough."

Detailing the second surgery that was underway, he explained it's meant to "replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy."

He continued: "Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks," concluding with: "We love you. We thank you."

Derek and Hayley were in the midst of their national dance tour A Symphony Of Dance, his first tour in four years, when Hayley suffered her health scare after a performance in Washington D.C., where they've remained for her recovery.

In his previous update earlier this week, he shared a video of the two walking hand in hand on the National Mall towards the Washington Monument, and Hayley is seen wearing a protective helmet.

In his caption, Derek reflected: "The past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant."

He noted: "It's been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us.

"While this isn't the holiday season either of us envisioned, it's one that we're incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it."

