Dylan Dreyer on her future at Today as co-star teases she's 'waiting for the day he retires'

Dylan Dreyer opened up about the future of her career on the Today Show, as she played golf as a celebrity guest at The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

© @dylandreyernbc Instagram Dylan at the golf tournament

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, the meteorologist explained that Al Roker "always teases me that I'm waiting for the day he retires."

Indeed Al is a favorite for many Today fans as he's been on the show since 1996, starting off as a meteorologist much like Dylan. But does this mean Dylan's set to take on his role once the 69-year-old steps down?

Dylan Dreyer with her Today co-stars Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin

Dylan kept her response diplomatic. She said: "I truly enjoy working with him so much. He's just that quintessential guy who knows how TV works."

In fact, Dylan's perfectly happy with where she is right now, hosting Today's Third Hour with Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, and Sheinelle Jones. She couldn't help but praise the cast's incredible chemistry.

© @dylandreyernbc Dylan accidentally broke her 5 wood at the tournament

"Chemistry happens when the person you're with makes you shine, and that's how it is with Al and Sheinelle and Craig - I mean, everybody that I get to work with on the 3rd Hour, we all... make each other shine", she explained.

"There's something so special about where we're at right now," she added, "I want what we're doing to keep going as long as it keeps going."

In summary, she explained that "Today feels like such a family to me, so I hope to stay as long as they'll have me."

Dylan Dreyer rocked curly hair on Tuesday's Today Show

Dylan has been with NBC News since 2012 after working for Bostonian station WHDH since 2007. While she may not have been on Today as long as the likes of Al and Hoda, she remains a fan favorite.

As well as appearing on the Third Hour, she'll often act as the weather correspondent on Today's weekday shows and step in for the likes of Al and Carson Daly when they are unable to appear on the show.

This wasn't the first time the Today anchor has attended the golf tournament, and she took to Instagram to show fans that her golf game is definitely improving.

"Ok let’s put this into perspective", she said. "Last year, Day 1 I scored 0 points. This year I scored 5! Still in last place but way better than last year! Doesn’t matter…either way, I had a great day on the course with #johnsmoltz and @brookehendersongolf !!"