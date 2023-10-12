Today's Dylan Dreyer's long-awaited news comes with surprising confession - watch

Dylan Dreyer has shared a sweet update about her upcoming 5K run with her six-year-old son Calvin. Taking to Instagram, the Today Show star posted a video of her and her adorable son chatting about the upcoming run, with a surprising confession.

WATCH: Today's Dylan Dreyer's long-awaited news comes with surprising confession

She captioned the video: “Attention New England!! Join Calvin and me in Waltham Saturday morning for the @beyondceliac 5K! Run, walk, eat gluten free food, make new friends. Register now and come by and say hello!!”

Sat on the sofa with Cal, Dylan asked her son: “Right Calvin, how many times have we trained for the Beyond Celiac 5K?” to which he shockingly replied “two times”. As if that wasn’t surprising enough, Dylan confessed that it was more like one time. “We ran once!” she said.

“Doesn’t matter, you can walk, run, you can just come by and enjoy all the fun. There’s gluten-free food trucks, there’s fun games in tents”, Dylan shared. “There’s other people who have celiac disease so we can all talk and share.”

In the video Dylan also showed her two younger sons, Oliver and Russell, affectionately known as Rusty, snuggled up under a blanket on the sofa. Their dog, miniature schnauzer Bosco, was also curled up with them having a snooze making for a cute and cozy scene.

The mom-of-three has spoken candidly about Cal’s struggles with Celiac Disease, as last year he started experiencing an “excruciating pain” which doctors struggled to diagnose, causing the family a lot of stress. When they discovered he was a celiac, the two started hosting their own social media cooking show together called "Cooking with Cal." Cal also joined his mom for an interview on Today where he described a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

The meteorologist is not only taking part in the run, but acting as an Emcee for the event. The 5K run, raising awareness for people with celiac disease, will take place this Saturday in Boston - but Beyond Celiac have shared that people can take part wherever they are. All that is required is running 3.1 miles.