Today's Dylan Dreyer and family have priceless reaction to unexpected festive surprise

As Dylan Dreyer and her family got ready for the festive season, they discovered an unexpected surprise in their Christmas tree.

The Today host revealed in the 3rd Hour that she and her family had gone to a Christmas tree farm for the Buddy Up segment.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer and her family react to a surprise in their Christmas tree

Going to the farm with husband Brian Fichera and their three sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, the adorable family picked out the perfect tree to take home for the festive season. As Brian chopped down the tree, they got ready to take the tree home where they left it in their back garden.

But as the time came to put the tree indoors, the family had a priceless reaction to the bird’s nest they found in the tree.

“Upon inspection, we found a little surprise in its branches”, Dylan explained, as the camera panned to show the bird’s nest nestled inside the tree. “There’s a bird’s nest in here”, she said.

At first, the boys seemed to be in awe of the nest, until the meteorologist took it out of the tree, which led to Brian yelling in disgust, as her eldest son Calvin looked totally grossed out by what he’d seen.

Meanwhile Dylan couldn’t help but laugh at their reactions as she took the nest out.

As they brought the tree into the house, the family set itself up to decorate it. Dylan confessed that one of her favorite parts of decorating the tree was talking about where the ornaments came from, as she showed a gingerbread decoration made by Brian.

© @dylandreyernbc Instagram Dylan is a mom of three

“Daddy made this ornament, it’s a gingerbread man”, she explained to her sons “... but on the other side it’s a burnt cookie”, she laughed.

The anchor handed Calvin a replacement ornament for when he “threw a football at the tree”.

“And before we knew it, it was Christmas in the Bichera household”, Dylan told.

Dylan’s fellow hosts couldn’t help but say “awww” in response to the cute segment, as the meteorologist proudly pronounced that “none of the ornaments got broken this year so far”.

Al Roker, who has three grown children, explained that when his kids were little they bought a box of cheap ornaments from CVS to let them hang them as he found that the little ones would always break the ornaments.

“They do always want to grab the most fragile ones”, Dylan agreed. As the other chimed in as well that kids also always want to grab “the oldest ones”.