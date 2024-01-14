Dylan Dreyer reveals what got her through struggle at home as fans send support

Dylan Dreyer often shares the realities of raising three small children, and her latest post resulted in a lot of sympathetic messages coming her way.

The Today Show star took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that her sons were currently all ill, which had resulted in "chaos" at home.

However, she was quick to find joy amongst it all after her oldest son Calvin, six, made her a heartwarming handmade gift.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's parenting hack goes viral

The little boy had drawn his mom a picture featuring a love heart making up the words 'I love you'.

The proud mom posted a picture of her son's artwork on her feed, alongside the caption: "This morning was pure chaos because kids are sick and no one has slept. All Cal wanted to do was make me smile before I left. That’s all it took!"

Fan comments included: "I hope your sons get better soon," and "Hope everyone feels better and you stay healthy! Nothing worse than sick kids and a sick momma!" A third follower added: "I hope everyone feels better soon."

Dylan is also mom to four-year-old son Oliver and two-year-old son Russell (Rusty), who she shares with her cameraman husband, Brian Fichera.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's three sons - Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

Dylan loves nothing more than being a mom and fans enjoy her relatable updates on social media about raising three young children in an apartment in New York City.

And while Dylan often gets asked if she would ever add to her brood, the TV star admitted that she thinks she's "maxed out" while talking to HELLO! in 2022. "I think I've maxed out now," she said, before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

© Instagram Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera with their children

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom." Although she and Brian weren't always convinced that a family with children was in their future.

"We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

The Today Show star won't be having anymore children

The number three also holds a special place in Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

Dylan's children have a magical childhood, spending the weeks in New York City, and a lot of the weekends and holidays by the beach.

© NBC Dylan has been working on Today for over a decade

The family have a beautiful beachside property just outside of the city, which boasts sea views and is seconds from the beach, meaning her sons have a lot of space to play and run around.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.