Amanda Holden's risque thigh-high slit look has fans doing a double take

Amanda Holden can always be relied on to stun with the most gorgeous outfits and she demonstrated this on Thursday with a stunning look that was perfect foe the time of year, while also carrying her signature daring streak.

Amanda shared a video from inside the Heart Radio building as she headed up to the offices, showcasing her grey knit jumper and skirt, that perfectly matched the clouds over London on the cold January morning. The presenter had paired her dress with a pair of knee-high boots, but as we looked at her sublime footwear, we couldn't help but notice the cheeky thigh-high slit the frock carried.

"It's so cold outside that I feel snug," Amanda enthused as she spoke to her fans about the outfit, and she also couldn't help but point out the slit joking that her followers may have "already seen".

"We love this set on you," enthused one, while a second commented: "Haha!! You are such a legend, and looking gorgeous as always!!" although a third revealed they were more than happy with the winter chill, sharing: "Always got the AC on, not complaining at all."

© Instagram Amanda stunned in her beautiful attire

Meanwhile, a fourth mentioned Amanda's new show with friend Alan Carr as they penned: "Beautiful, loving the new series of Amanda and Alan's Italian job, all I have done is laugh right the way through, dream team you're so funny together."

Amanda has shared some glorious sun-soaked snaps from her time on the show, and last week she wowed as the star caught the sun's rays in a tiny metallic bikini and dipped her feet into water.

© Instagram The blonde beauty recently enjoyed plenty of sunshine

The mum-of-two held a glass of aperol as she lounged by the side of the pool, twirling a hand through her blonde locks while looking off into the distance with her pair of sunglasses.

Amanda also shared a clip of herself and Alan discussing what superpowers they'd like to have and once again the mum-of-two knocked it out of the park with her outfit choice, opting for a white crop top and ripped black jeans.

© Instagram Amanda and Alan have a new show out

The star celebrated her new series in her caption, as she wrote: "Almost 3 million of you have already watched Series 2 of #ItalianJob over the last 24 hours so I'm raising a glass to celebrate + say THANK YOU.

"Catch up (or binge watch!) the whole series on @bbciplayer this week or Episode 2 is on BBC1 next Friday. Raising money again for @bbccin & @comicrelief. PS - Another blooper for you here. Please let @chattyman & I know your favourite bits - we love reading all your messages!"