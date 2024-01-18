Amanda Holden shows off never-ending legs in daring mini skirt for risqué video

Amanda Holden is known for her daring fashion sense and the Heart Radio presenter blew fans away on Thursday as she unveiled a new ravishing look.

As you can see in the clip below, Amanda rocked a magnificent mini mini-skirt, and while the figure-hugging item showed off her physique flawlessly, the star gave fans a very risqué look at it. Unzipping her outfit all the way up to her knees, Amanda showed off her supermodel-esque legs before flashing the largest smile for her followers.

The star then walked her fans through her outfit with the "suede" skirt that featured pockets alongside the "easy access zip". It wasn't just the skirt that Amanda was rocking, as she also styled out a white polo neck jumper and matching heels.

In a simple caption, the mum-of-two posted: "Today's outfit … @karen_millen @karl_willett @adelepentland @thisisheart."

© Instagram Amanda showed off the daring item

Her followers had a meltdown in the comments, as one enthused: "The skirt looks fabulous on you," and a second shared: "You look absolutely stunning, and so sexy you always look sensational."

A third added: "Gorgeous and pencil skirts are back in fashion," while a fourth joked: "I would freeze if I wore that to my office today! Lovely outfit," and a fifth penned: "Everything about the look - everything about YOU - is such a vibe!"

Amanda looked ravishing in the full ensemble

Amanda loves a thigh-high slit when it comes to her outfits and last week, her outfit carried another daring one that she paired with a grey jumper and matching skirt.

"It's so cold outside that I feel snug," Amanda enthused as she spoke to her fans about the outfit, and she also couldn't help but point out the slit joking that her followers may have "already seen".

© Getty Images Amanda is a fashion superstar

Amanda has previously spoken about her approach to fashion, which includes defying ageist style rules. In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, she said: "I've never dressed for my age, I think that's a generational thing."

"When my mum hit 50 I remember she stopped dyeing her hair and started covering up and I've done the complete opposite. I thought my mum and dad were ancient when they had their 50th birthdays. Now my daughter borrows my clothes and she's 15; it's a completely different time."

© Getty We wish we had Amanda's wardrobe!

Amanda continued to echo this sentiment in a 2022 interview with The Sun. "We've got Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Minogue, J.Lo, all looking incredible and these people are older than me, so I'm just inspired by them every single day," she said.

"Hopefully it means we can shift that old-fashioned attitude of, 'Well, I can't wear that because I'm 51', or, 'I can't do my hair this colour because I'm in my fifties'."