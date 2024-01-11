George Clooney, 62, details the challenges of raising twins with wife Amal, 45: ‘It’s two against one!’

George Clooney opened up about the significant impact his twins, Alexander and Ella, have had on his life.

Married to Amal, a 45-year-old esteemed human rights lawyer, since 2014, George shared his experiences of fatherhood during a recent interview on This Morning.

He humorously described life with his six-year-old twins as a "two against one" scenario, highlighting the challenges and joys of parenting.

The 62-year-old actor and director, who directed the biographical drama The Boys in the Boat, discussed the demands of his professional life alongside his family commitments.

He expressed uncertainty about future directing projects, citing the time-consuming nature of the role and his desire to focus on his twins. "I actually don’t know if I’ll be directing much anymore because it takes so much time and I have six-year-old twins!" he said.

Interestingly, George's twins are multilingual, speaking fluent Italian and French – languages he admittedly does not share proficiency in, leading to humorous family dynamics.

During the interview, he joked about his children's language skills, "No, that's Italian!" when asked if they have a secret language.

Discussing The Boys in the Boat, which narrates the journey of the University of Washington rowing team to the 1936 Summer Olympics, George acknowledged the challenges of directing on water, referencing his acting experience in the 2000 film The Perfect Storm.

Despite The Boys in the Boat not performing as expected at the box office, Joel Edgerton, the film’s star, praised George's directorial skills. "He is fantastic. I kept looking at him thinking: 'You should be in front of the camera, for a start,' and then the fact that he wasn’t meant he cared so much about the story," Joel commented.

Addressing rumors about his potential retirement from acting, George clarified that he has no plans to step back. He even mentioned his recent collaboration with Brad Pitt, indicating his continued active involvement in acting.

Earlier this year, George and Amal's luxurious £12m Berkshire mansion faced a flooding disaster.

This incident came amidst reports that the couple had not been living in the property for years, instead dividing their time between the US and Italy.

Before settling down with Amal, George was well-known for his bachelor lifestyle. Their love story began in April 2013, when they met through a mutual friend.

The couple's wedding in Venice was a grand affair, followed by a legal marriage at Venice's city hall.

