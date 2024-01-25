Strictly's Vito Coppola reflects on 'mistake' with Ellie Leach as she's linked to new man

Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach lifted the Glitterball Trophy last month, and the pair were also the subject of various romance rumours due to their close bond and dancefloor chemistry.

On Thursday, the Italian-born professional shared a snap alongside the former Coronation Street actress, admitting that the photograph itself was a "mistake". The two photos featured Vito and Ellie standing side by side, however, the exposure of the image was off casting Vito in the dark while Ellie resembled an angel in the light.

Noting this in his caption, Vito shared: "These pics came out like this by mistake but, at the end I like it so much. It's just unique and represents exactly us and our journey. So special!"

Vito and Ellie certainly suited each other in the image as Vito looked James Bond-esque in a suit, while Ellie donned a black jumper and sheer skirt. As ever, some fans commented their hopes the pair would embark on a romantic journey, but Ellie might have eyes elsewhere.

The 22-year-old has now been linked to her fellow Strictly co-star, Bobby Brazier, 20. According to various publications, the duo have grown closer while on the Strictly Tour and have gone on "secret dates".

Fellow Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin shared a photo of his co-stars enjoying a dinner, and while Ellie and Layton Williams took centre stage, Bobby could be seen with his arm wrapped around the back of Ellie's chair.

© BBC Ellie and Vito lifted last year's Glitterball Trophy

Ellie and Bobby wouldn't be the first couple to find love on the Strictly Tour, as the closeness ended up bringing together former contestants Molly Rainford and Tyler West while Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez also embarked on a romance after going on the tour.

Back in 2019, Gemma and Gorka appeared on Loose Women where they lifted the lid on their relationship. "Well it wasn't until after Strictly finished that we started to hang out properly together, because during Strictly we didn't see each other, we were very focused on our dancing partners," said Gorka. "I was up north and Gorka was in London as well," said Gemma.

© Shutterstock Ellie has now been linked to Bobby Brazier

Gorka continued: "When we were on tour, that's when we started spending a lot of time together. We both love training, going for brunch, so that’s how everything started."

Gemma added: "He asked me for a coffee and then the weekend after he said, 'Do you want to go for another coffee?' And then we kept going on and on and on."