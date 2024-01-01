Fleur East debuts baby bump in bejewelled catsuit - and Strictly co-star Vito Coppola has the best reaction

Fleur East kicked off 2024 by sharing the joyous news with her fans that she and her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin are expecting their first child together.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who rose to fame on The X Factor, took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. "2024 is gonna be different…" she penned, adding a baby and heart emoji to the post.

Fleur, 36, looked incredible as she debuted her baby bump, rocking a jewelled catsuit embellished with glittering rhinestones.

The slim-fitting garment was the perfect piece to highlight her blooming bump, as she teamed her revealing look with a slick satin blazer, nude Christian Louboutin heels and a beautiful blue flower brooch - hinting that the singer is expecting a baby boy.

Fleur East is expecting her first child View post on Instagram

Fleur was glowing in the photograph as she cradled her bump, wearing her braided golden hair in an elegant up-do and sporting a high glamour makeup combination.

Several of Fleur's former Strictly co-stars flocked to the comments to wish her and Marcel well, including professional dancers Gorka Marquez, Jowita Pryzystal and her former dance partner Vito Coppola, who sweetly shared that he is excited to be a "great uncle."

© Guy Levy Fleur was partnered with Vito Coppola on Strictly in 2022

"Yessssss the most wonderful best kept secret is out. My darling @fleureast what an adventure we have been on this last year and so blessed (we did it hiding this was hilarious) So proud of you both and cannot wait to meet little one," penned Fleur's close friend Ryan Kay Styles.

"YOU ARE GONNA BE THE BEST MUM! Congratulations my fave I’m so happy for you," added a fan, while another sweetly wrote: "Couldn't be happier for you, you're gonna be the coolest parents."

© Instagram Fleur married her long-term love Marcel in 2019

The Strictly: It Takes Two star sadly lost her father to a heart attack in 2020 - an event that she has admitted sparked her desire to start a family with her husband Marcel.

Fleur told the Daily Mail in 2022: "I appreciate things more. It's interesting because before I was like, 'I'll take it as it comes, I'm not in a rush, we've got time'. But as soon as you lose someone, you're like 'Wow! Okay'. You can't really plan for anything, nothing's promised.

© Getty The Strictly: It Takes Two host shared her pregnancy news on New Year's Day

"So it's changed my views on that definitely. I'm a bit more open to the idea of starting a family now. I'm still not planning it, but I'm not waiting and saying, 'I'll start in a year' or anything like that. We are just letting things happen naturally now!"