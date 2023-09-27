Dianne Buswell delights fans as she celebrates incredible milestone with boyfriend Joe Sugg

The Strictly Come Dancing stars are so loved-up after meeting on the show

Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier lit up the dancefloor on Saturday night but the honour of being the professional dancer's most iconic partner still belongs to her long-time boyfriend, Joe Sugg, who Dianne met on the show.

On Wednesday, the glamorous redhead shared a sweet post to Instagram in honour of the fact that it's been five years since the couple was paired together on the BBC programme.

She uploaded two photos of the couple, with their heads together and smiling, taken in 2018 and 2023, respectively, although it was hard to tell the years apart.

Dianne simply commented: "2018 vs 2023 [welling up emoji, heart emoji] @joe_sugg." The star's fans rushed to comment on the pictures, with many sharing the same sentiment.

One wrote: "As if it’s been 5 years already!! So so cute". Others added: "Remember the first one like it was yesterday!!! How crazy that it's been 5 years," and: "That was FIVE YEARS ago?!"

© Instagram Dianne and Joe back in 2018

Another fan penned: "I'm never gonna forget Strictly 2018, my fav season watching you two grow and make it all the way to the final was so special. I cannot believe it’s now half a decade ago. Like where's the time gone…"

Stacey Dooley, who won the 2018 series with her now-partner, Kevin Clifton, posted a red love heart emoji in response, while two-time champion Oti Mabuse posted a string of hearts in honour of Dianne and Joe.

© Instagram The couple behind the scenes of Strictly at the weekend

Earlier in the year, the loved-up couple made a major life decision as they chose to move from their Surrey country home to a smaller property in Brighton. Following their relocation, the professional dancer shared a photo from inside the couple's living room as they enjoyed a romantic moment together, with Joe planting a kiss on the side of his girlfriend's cheek.

Dianne looked beautiful in some pink loungewear with a hair scrunchie tying her flame-red hair up into a bun. Meanwhile, Joe cast a casual figure in a green hoodie.

The couple at their former home

The room looked absolutely stunning with the pair having a plush grey sofa that they were reclined on, with an eclectic set of lights hanging from a grey ceiling, that matched the monochromatic walls.

A large mirror was hanging on the wall, while a series of paintings made up the right side of the wall, and a pair of wooden dining chairs were seen behind Dianne. As well as five bedrooms, their new abode has five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

© Getty The couple made it to the final in 2018

The star had a simple caption for her post, saying: "Home sweet [house emoji] @joe_sugg". Her followers were quick to react, as one enthused: "Such a cute picture of the two of you".

A second referred to her intense Strictly training as they sympathetically commented: "You deserve a well-earned rest. Have the best day." A third added: "Enjoy your time together get some rest," alongside a string of heart emojis.