Travis Kelce teases ‘special guest’ for new podcast and fans are convinced it’s Taylor Swift

Is Taylor Swift about to make her podcast debut?

Fans of the 'Karma' singer believe that she may make a surprise appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights after he teased a "guest episode" that is filming this week, while the singer remains in Kansas City with her family and her new lover's family.

"We got a guest episode coming up," Travis revealed during the December 27 episode of his podcast, which he hosts with brother Jason, continuing: "For you 92%'ers for being so loyal and tuning in every single week and being such fans of the Kelce household, we have a Kelce family year end holiday spectacular. It's dropping this Friday."

© Todd Rosenberg Tight end Travis Kelce reveals that his podcast will have a special guest

"It's going to be a revolving door of Kelce family members coming through to talk with us and we cannot wait to share it with you this Friday. It'll be fun... we haven't even recorded it yet. It's going to be fun, it always is," he added.

Jason – who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles – then revealed that we may even get some insight into what the Kelce family think of Travis' blossoming new romance with the biggest person in the world, as he shared: "We're going to ask the family members some of the questions you guys have been submitting."

"TAYLOR SWIFT ON NEW HEIGHTS FRIDAY (manifesting)," tweeted one Swiftie in response to the brother's announcement, with another adding: "Any swifties that follow me and also listen to the new heights podcast I need to know if I’m the only person who’s delulu in thinking Tree [Paine, Taylor's publicist] will let Taylor be on the podcast?"

"PLEASE SAY TAYLOR IS ONE OF THE GUESTS ON NEW HEIGHTS ON FRIDAY," another excited fan shared.

© Kirby Lee Taylor brought the festive cheer in a red knit sweater

© Jamie Squire Taylor's brother dressed as Santa

Taylor and Travis' romance is going from strength to strength, and this Christmas her parents, Scott and Andrea, along with brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney, made their first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs football game, meeting Travis' father Ed Kelce; his mom Donna was in Philadelphia for Jason's game.

The 34-year-old singer brought festive fashion to Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, rocking a fun pleated tartan mini skirt by Hill House, and a berry red knitted sweater by Ralph Lauren, a brand she has long loved. Taylor layered with Sheertex black fishnet tights, patent platform loafers by Prada, and Guest In Residence's leather and shearling jacket.

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker also paid a touching nod to Travis by wearing a scarlet Santa hat embroidered with his jersey number 87 on the front.

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 Taylor changed the lyrics to her song to reference her new romance

While neither superstar has officially put a label on their romance, the American singer did confirm their relationship in an ultra-rare interview with TIME earlier in December 2023 – after changing the lyrics to 'Karma,' the final song of her Eras tour setlist, to reference their new romance.

“We started hanging out right after that”, she told the publication, speaking of the time Travis attended her concert in Kansas City in July 2023, meaning the couple “actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other".

Weeks earlier, she hard launched their relationship when she changed the lyrics of the final chorus from "Karma is the guy on the screen/Coming straight home to me," to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/Coming straight home to me."

The public nature of their time together has come as a huge surprise to fans, after she spent almost seven years in a private relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.