See how Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce revealed his support for Selena Gomez and her new beau Benny Blanco

It's Nice To Have A Friend! Travis Kelce has shared his support for girlfriend Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez's new romance with Benny Blanco by subtly liking a new Instagram post by GQ Sports. The post included new pictures of the pair sitting courtside at an LA Lakers game; it comes weeks after Selena confirmed her new romance to fans on the social media platform.

Selena looked stunning for her date night, rocking a monochrome color black trench coat paired with black velvet pants and metallic silver knee-high boots. Benny wore all-white and a floral bomber jacket, and the Only Murders in the Building star was pictured constantly snuggling into her beloved who was seldom seen without his hand on her lap.

© Getty Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat

It is unclear if Selena and Travis have met yet; Selena lives in Los Angeles while Taylor lives in New York City, but has been spending much of her time in Kansas City, MO, where Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

BFFs Taylor and Selena's friendship has spanned 15 years, after they met in 2008 when they were both dating Jonas brothers (Nick for Selena, Joe for Taylor), and are regularly spotted out together. They were last seen together in early December, when Selena joined Taylor, as well as Cara Delevigne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz as they enjoyed a night of laughter watching Ramy Yousef's show at BAM Fisher, before visiting beloved Italian restaurant Lucali's – a favorite of Beyonce's and Jay Z.

© Robert Kamau Taylor and Selena out to dinner in New York City

Selena and Benny worked together on his song 'I Can't Get Enough.' in 2019 and also appeared in the music video, but it is thought their romance began earlier in 2023 before they shared it with the world.

Taylor and Travis also began dating in the summer of 2023, after he attended her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium. Later that week he revealed that he had wanted to meet the ‘Lavender Haze’ singer after the show and give her a friendship bracelet he had made with his phone number on it.

© Getty Images Taylor makes a surpriser appearance during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs

“If you’re up on [your] Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them [while] there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he shared with listeners of his podcast New Heights, before revealing she declined because she tries not to speak to anyone outside of crew and family before the shows to save her voice.

But they fueled rumors when she made a surprise appearance at his game in late September in Kansas City, before they hard launched in October when he flew to Argentina to see her perform, where she changed the lyrics to 'Karma,' singing: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

A video later caught her running off stage into his arms where they kissed.