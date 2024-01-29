Will Taylor Swift attend the 2024 Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce?

When Taylor Swift watched her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, secure his team's place in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, fans immediately began wondering if the singer would make it to the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11 in Las Vegas. While Taylor has been on the sidelines supporting her beau for several of his games, this one may be a bit more tricky.

On February 7, Taylor will resume her Eras Tour in Tokyo and this includes a show the day before the Super Bowl.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that it is possible for Taylor to make it back due to the international date line.

"Tokyo is 17 hours ahead," he wrote on X. "That means, this concert on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. starts at 1 a.m. Vegas-time [Pacific Time] the same day, so the morning before, essentially.

"Let’s say it's a five-hour concert, ends about 11 p.m. local, which is 6 a.m. — remember, still Saturday in Las Vegas — figure a 12-hour flight, maybe she leaves about an hour later, Taylor Swift could still get to the Super Bowl to Vegas about 7 or 8 p.m. Saturday night, just in time to party."

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday, and Taylor, 34, was there to cheer on Travis and congratulate him with a big kiss.

Fans went wild as she made her way down to the field at M&T Bank Stadium to meet her boyfriend as he waited for the trophy presentation.

The superstar appeared overjoyed as she greeted Travis, 34, who was surrounded by his teammates and his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

She was animated during the game and was spotted jumping up and down in the suite as the game played out before her.

Taylor looked radiant wearing a bright red knitted jumper that matched her signature red lipstick.

Travis recently addressed reports that Taylor was a distraction to his game when he brought up the subject at a press conference ahead of Sunday's game.

"As long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters," he said. "You hear the media throughout the year if we're not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn't focused on certain things, and if you're in this building, you know exactly what's going on," he added.

"So, you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception."

It's been a whirlwind romance for the pair and Taylor finally opened up about their relationship win an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said of the July podcast episode. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

