Gogglebox star Pat Webb dies aged 75 following 'long illness'

Former Gogglebox star Pat Webb has died aged 75 following a 'long illness'. The sad news was announced on Monday via the show's official social media pages.

They issued a statement which read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness.

"Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 -12 alongside her son Stephen. Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family. Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time."

Pat's son Stephen Lustig-Webb, was also quick to post a touching message on Instagram alongside a carousel of heartwarming throwback images. In a moving tribute, he wrote: "Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world!"

He finished by adding: "Rest in peace mum" followed by a red love heart.

Stephen's fans were quick to send messages of condolences in the comments section. Former Gogglebox star Lisa Baggs wrote: "Oh Stephen I'm so sorry ! Your mum was so funny when you were both on Gogglebox. Sending you, Daniel and your family so much love", while Izzi Warner sweetly added: "Sending you lots of love, she was one of a kind".

The sad news comes after Stephen and his husband Daniel announced their departure from Gogglebox in September last year. In a statement released on social media, they said: "After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

© Channel 4 Stephen and Daniel left Gogglebox in 2023

"We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love and support over the years."

Stephen, who made his debut on the show back in 2013 on the very first series, explained the reason behind his exit whilst chatting to Lorraine.

© Instagram Stephen and Daniel married in 2018

"I think Gogglebox is going to roll on forever and I thought, I could be on it for another ten years and then I'll be 60. But I've been offered a few opportunities and I thought life's too short," he said.

© Instagram Stephen was forced to pull out of Dancing on Ice after he sustained an ankle injury

Stephen was due to take on Dancing On Ice this year, however he was forced to pull out of the show after he sustained a painful ankle injury during training.

At the time, he told his Instagram followers: "On Wednesday last week during my training session for Dancing on Ice I fell and broke my left ankle. I've had surgery and will be on crutches for a few months meaning, I've had to leave the competition which I’m absolutely gutted about."